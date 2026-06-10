Arsène Wenger Claims Kylian Mbappé Will Win World Cup, Shed 'Scapegoat' Status

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has leapt to the defence of Kylian Mbappe, claiming the forward has been unfairly targeted during a turbulent second season at Real Madrid. The legendary coach believes the Frenchman has been cast as a "scapegoat" at the Bernabeu but is tipped to explode back into form at the upcoming World Cup.

Mbappe the Madrid 'Scapegoat'

Wenger has pulled no punches in his assessment of Mbappe's life in the Spanish capital, suggesting that the superstar has become the fall guy for a Real Madrid side that is no longer the flawless machine of old. Despite netting 42 goals across all competitions, Mbappe has faced intense scrutiny amid reports of dressing room tension.

"There’s one man who is at the centre of all expectations: Kylian Mbappe," Wenger told Le Figaro. "I’m ready to bet on it, he’s going to have a fantastic World Cup. He’s been unfairly criticised often this season. He landed in an average Real Madrid team. Real has three or four world-class players. Before, they had ten. Football is such that you always need a scapegoat. He’s become that."

Freshness over fatigue

While some fear Mbappe's bit-part role during certain injury spells this season might have hampered his rhythm, Wenger views the situation as a major tactical advantage for Les Bleus. The physical toll of the European season often leaves stars exhausted before a major tournament, but the 27-year-old may arrive in North America with plenty of fuel left in the tank.

"Kylian has everything it takes to have a great World Cup," he former Arsenal boss added. "He’s physically fresh, he’s not overworked. "I’ve seen players with 60 matches under their belts before the World Cup tell me, ‘I’m not making any progress in training and I have nothing left in my legs,’ but he’s not like that. There are international players who arrive completely exhausted. I haven’t seen many players have a great World Cup after a Champions League final."

France The Tournament Favorites?

Wenger is convinced that Didier Deschamps' side are the team to beat as they head to the United States. With a squad depth that remains the envy of world football, the former Gunners boss believes France possess a level of "power" that other nations simply cannot match over 90 minutes, especially with the tactical experience of their long-serving head coach.

"I put them above the others," Wenger noted. "France have so much talent and Deschamps has experience. We have so many attacking players that the danger is being a little unbalanced offensively. But today, the modern player, even an attacking one, knows how to do his share of the defensive work. When you’re 0-0 against France with 20 minutes to go, you lose the match. Power makes the difference."

Ready For The Big Stage

Despite a recent individual drought in front of goal, including an outing where Michael Olise stole the show with a hat-trick, the confidence within the French camp remains unshaken regarding Mbappe. Wenger insists that the captain’s personality is built for the pressure of the tournament environment, where he previously excelled in 2018 and 2022.

"Kylian has character, a strong personality, and he knows how to rise to the occasion in big moments," Wenger concluded. "He’s waiting for his opportunity. People tend to forget his exceptional talent. France begin their quest for a third star against Senegal at the MetLife Stadium, followed by Group I clashes against Iraq and Norway."

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