Bukayo Saka to miss England international camp with hamstring injury, Arsenal coach says
Bukayo Saka to miss England international camp with hamstring injury, Arsenal coach says

Published Oct. 9, 2023 4:42 p.m. ET

Bukayo Saka will miss England's two games in the upcoming international break because of a hamstring injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Sunday.

Saka missed Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League after limping off during a Champions League loss to Lens in midweek. It ended Saka's run of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances, and Arteta said after the game he will miss England's friendly against Australia on Friday and the European Championship qualifier against Italy four days later.

"No, he will not make it," Arteta said. "He has not trained for a single session. He is not available to play football at the moment."

England manager Gareth Southgate had included Saka in his squad on Thursday but said he would take no risks with the 22-year-old winger.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

