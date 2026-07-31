Arsenal Nears Bruno Guimarães Deal In Premier League Transfer Blockbuster

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Newcastle United for the transfer of captain Bruno Guimarães after raising their bid to €90m plus add-ons. The Brazilian midfielder has already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract and requested a delay in his pre-season travel to finalize the high-profile move.

Gunners close in on Guimaraes agreement

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a blockbuster deal for Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes, as per L'Equipe. After seeing initial offers of €70m and €80m turned down by the Magpies, the Gunners raised their proposal to a base fee of €90m plus performance-related bonuses. The 28-year-old Brazil international has already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract running until 2031. He has been eager to complete a dream switch to North London for over a month to feature in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

Midfielder delays travel as move nears

According to talkSPORT, Guimaraes has asked Newcastle to delay his departure for their pre-season training camp in La Manga to allow the transfer to be finalised. Although Newcastle maintain his schedule was always flexible following the World Cup, sources close to the player confirm his travel plans were shifted to complete the move.

The midfielder informed the club hierarchy and former manager Eddie Howe of his desire to leave St James' Park to play Champions League football. With Newcastle failing to qualify for Europe's top competition, the Brazilian captain made his intention to seek a new challenge clear.

Newcastle rebuild amid major squad exodus

Guimaraes' imminent departure represents another severe blow for Newcastle during a summer of unprecedented squad turnover. The Magpies have already sanctioned high-profile departures for Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, while manager Eddie Howe recently stepped down.

Newcastle anticipated the Brazilian's exit by completing the signing of Aladji Bamba from Monaco earlier this summer. Meanwhile, Guimaraes' former club Lyon are monitoring negotiations closely, as a 20 per cent sell-on clause will net the French side over €8m from the final fee.

The Magpies faces rebuild as Arsenal await

Newcastle now faces a major rebuilding job with a heavily depleted squad ahead of the new campaign. The Magpies must swiftly integrate new signings and reshape his midfield options following the loss of key leaders.

With final details regarding bonus structures and agent fees nearing completion, Arsenal expect to wrap up the transfer in the coming days. Guimaraes will then undergo his medical examination before joining up with his new team-mates at the Emirates Stadium.