FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina Narrowly Avoids Historic Upset vs. Cape Verde With Extra Time Winner
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina Narrowly Avoids Historic Upset vs. Cape Verde With Extra Time Winner

Updated Jul. 3, 2026 9:13 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 on Friday and advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 in a thrilling match in which the tiny island nation challenged the reigning champion until the final minutes of extra time.

The go-ahead score for Argentina was credited as an own-goal after Cristian Romero’s header deflected off Cape Verde’s Diney Borges in the 111th minute.

Argentina Takes Extra-Time Lead on Cape Verde Own Goal by Diney Borges | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Argentina Takes Extra-Time Lead on Cape Verde Own Goal by Diney Borges | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Messi scored early in regulation, his record-extending 20th career World Cup goal. Lisandro Martínez scored in the 103rd to put Argentina ahead 2-1.

MESSI MAGIC ⭐️ Lionel Messi Scores His 20th FIFA World Cup™ Goal For Argentina

MESSI MAGIC ⭐️ Lionel Messi Scores His 20th FIFA World Cup™ Goal For Argentina

Sidny Lopes Cabral and Deroy Duarte scored for Cape Verde — both equalizers that stunned the pro-Argentina crowd in South Florida.

Cape Verde pulls even AGAIN vs Argentina 🚨 Sidny Lopes Cabral curls in STUNNING goal in extra time

Cape Verde pulls even AGAIN vs Argentina 🚨 Sidny Lopes Cabral curls in STUNNING goal in extra time

Argentina advanced to face Egypt, which beat Australia in a penalty shootout earlier Friday, in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Cape Verde’s memorable World Cup debut had been a stunning run that few outside the tiny island nation off the western coast of Africa could have predicted. Behind the stellar play of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, Cape Verde became the smallest country to reach the knockout round, securing surprising draws against Spain and Uruguay and another against Saudi Arabia.

Vozinha had 10 saves against Argentina, including five against Messi.

Messi added another brilliant goal to his resume, sneaking behind the Cape Verde defense on a well-timed run as Martinez lofted a pass toward him, taking a quick touch and hammering a finish into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Vozinha for a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

The Argentina captain has seven goals in this tournament — one more France’s Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race as the top scorer in this year’s World Cup — and extended his World cup record, moving two goals ahead of Mbappé on the all-time list. He has 12 goals during his record eight-match scoring streak.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Australia vs. Egypt Watch Australia vs. EgyptWatch Argentina vs. Cape Verde Watch Argentina vs. Cape VerdeWatch Colombia vs. Ghana Watch Colombia vs. Ghana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes