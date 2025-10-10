Back on Spain's Radar for World Cup? Ansu Fati's Form Could Boost Hopes

Reporting provided by GOAL.com

Ansu Fati's explosive start to life at Monaco has reignited hopes of a Spain comeback. The Barcelona loanee has rediscovered his scoring touch in Ligue 1, netting six goals in five games.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has now confirmed that the 22-year-old forward is "on their radar" ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Fati’s Monaco resurgence catches Spain’s attention

Fati has made a stunning return to form since joining Monaco on loan from Barcelona. The forward has been one of Ligue 1’s standout performers, scoring six goals and providing two assists in just five appearances in all competitions. His brace in Monaco’s 2-2 draw against Nice, both calm finishes from the spot, earned him the Player of the Match award and sent a clear message to those who doubted his comeback. After several frustrating seasons marred by injuries and inconsistent spells at Barca and Brighton, Fati’s rediscovered sharpness and confidence have reignited hopes of a full-scale revival.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will have a plenty of talented options for his World Cup squad next summer.

De la Fuente acknowledges Fati's return to form

Spain coach De la Fuente has now publicly admitted that Fati is firmly in the national team’s plans again. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Spain’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia, the manager said: "Ansu Fati was on our team list before being called up. We're monitoring all the players who could be in the national team. He's scored five or six goals, and we've assessed him. What I can't confirm is that if there's someone missing, he'll be replaced. But of course, Ansu is on the list, and that's interesting.

De la Fuente added that while a replacement for injured forward Dani Olmo will not be called immediately, Fati’s recent form "is great news for the national team."

A comeback story years in the making

Once hailed as Lionel Messi’s natural successor at Camp Nou, Fati’s rise was halted by a series of serious injuries. Despite becoming Barcelona’s youngest-ever goalscorer at just 17 years and 40 days, he struggled to regain his rhythm after multiple setbacks. His loan move to Brighton in the 2023-24 season failed to spark a turnaround, but the switch to Le Rocher has given him a new lease on life.

The Spaniard has also entered Ligue 1 history books, becoming the fastest player to reach five goals in the competition, achieving the feat in just 126 minutes of play, a record that had stood since 1948.

Barcelona loanee eyeing full redemption on the international stage

For Fati, the target is clear maintain consistency and stay injury-free. His performances at Monaco have not only revived his club career but also placed him back in contention for La Roja. With the World Cup on the horizon, a Spain recall could mark the final step in one of football’s most inspiring comebacks.