USWNT captain Lindsey Horan nominated for Best FIFA Women's Player

United States women's national team captain and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lindsey Horan was one of 16 players nominated for Best FIFA Women's Player on Thursday. Horan was the only American nominated for the award.

The Best FIFA Women's Player award — formerly known as the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award — is an award given to the player who proved to be exemplary on and off the pitch over a calendar year. The award is voted on by four groups: coaches, team captains, specialist journalists and fans shall. Each group makes up one quarter of the poll, according to FIFA.

Horan has had an outstanding year professionally. Since joining the French club on loan from Portland Thorns FC, Horan has won the last two Division 1 Féminine titles, a Champions League title in 2021 and a domestic cup in 2023. She's also scored eight goals in 37 appearances for the club. In June, Lyon and the Thorns struck a deal to make Horan's deal permanent through 2026.

Horan's club form carried into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she scored two goals in the group stage, including a massive goal that gave the U.S. a point against a tough Netherlands side. The U.S. was eliminated from the 2023 Women's World Cup in the round of 16.

The winner for Best FIFA Women's Player will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in early 2024.

