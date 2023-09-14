United States
USWNT captain Lindsey Horan nominated for Best FIFA Women's Player
United States

USWNT captain Lindsey Horan nominated for Best FIFA Women's Player

Published Sep. 14, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET

United States women's national team captain and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lindsey Horan was one of 16 players nominated for Best FIFA Women's Player on Thursday. Horan was the only American nominated for the award.

The Best FIFA Women's Player award — formerly known as the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award — is an award given to the player who proved to be exemplary on and off the pitch over a calendar year. The award is voted on by four groups: coaches, team captains, specialist journalists and fans shall. Each group makes up one quarter of the poll, according to FIFA.

Horan has had an outstanding year professionally. Since joining the French club on loan from Portland Thorns FC, Horan has won the last two Division 1 Féminine titles, a Champions League title in 2021 and a domestic cup in 2023. She's also scored eight goals in 37 appearances for the club. In June, Lyon and the Thorns struck a deal to make Horan's deal permanent through 2026.

Horan's club form carried into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she scored two goals in the group stage, including a massive goal that gave the U.S. a point against a tough Netherlands side. The U.S. was eliminated from the 2023 Women's World Cup in the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner for Best FIFA Women's Player will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards in early 2024.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lindsey Horan
United States
Olympique Lyon
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Manchester United signs American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from OL Reign

Manchester United signs American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from OL Reign

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes