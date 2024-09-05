United States Alex Morgan: Top 5 moments of her legendary USWNT career Published Sep. 5, 2024 7:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Morgan's shocking announcement Thursday that she is retiring from soccer officially marks the end of an era for the United States women's national team. Morgan, who also announced she is pregnant with her second child, will play her final match for her NWSL club team San Diego Wave on Sunday.

Morgan played in 224 matches for the national team, ninth-all time, with 123 goals (fifth all-time) and 53 assists (ninth all-time), while becoming one of the biggest stars on the teams that won FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2018 along with Olympic gold in in 2012 and bronze in 2021. She was named the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2012 and 2018. Morgan also co-captained the U.S. team in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup along with Lindsey Horan.

Morgan had several big moments for the national team. Let's take a look at the five most memorable moments of her USWNT career:

2008 U-20 World Cup final

Morgan scored the eventual game-winner in the United States' 2-1 win over Korea DPR in the U-20 World Cup final. She struck the ball from outside the box with her left foot and found the top left corner of the net.

2010 World Cup Playoff vs. Italy

In the Women's World Cup Playoff against Italy in 2010, Morgan came on as a substitute and scored a 94th minute match-winner for the United States. Morgan was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and hit a low-driven shot into an open net.

2011 World Cup

Morgan made her World Cup debut in 2011 and appeared in five matches as a substitute, scoring twice, including in the final against Japan.

2019 World Cup semifinal

Simultaneously the most iconic and controversial moment of Morgan's career, she powered home a header in the United States' semifinal against England and celebrated by "sipping tea" near the corner flag.

2019 World Cup final

Morgan won the U.S. a penalty kick in the World Cup final against the Netherlands. Megan Rapinoe converted for the 1-0 lead, and the U.S. held on to win 2-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

