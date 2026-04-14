AC Milan Eyes Potential Santiago Gimenez, Moise Kean Swap Deal With Fiorentina

AC Milan are reportedly exploring a creative solution to bolster their strike force by plotting a move for Fiorentina forward Moise Kean.

The Rossoneri are looking to structure a deal that would see Santiago Gimenez head to Florence in a bid to lower the significant financial demands of the transfer.

Allegri identifies Kean as priority target

According to reports in Italy, Massimiliano Allegri has set his sights on a reunion with Italy international Kean as he looks to reshape the AC Milan attack for next season.

The tactician worked closely with Kean during their shared time at Juventus and believes the 26-year-old possesses the ideal physical and technical profile to lead the line at San Siro.

The interest is believed to be mutual, with Kean open to a move to the fashion capital.

His future in Florence has come under intense scrutiny following Fiorentina's struggles in European competition, with the Viola expected to exit the Conference League at the hands of Crystal Palace.

The financial hurdles of a release clause

While the sporting desire to bring Kean to Milan is clear, the financial logistics present a significant hurdle for the Rossoneri hierarchy.

The striker currently has a release clause in his contract valued at €52 million, a figure that Milan are reluctant to pay in a straight cash transaction.

Given that Kean's market value hasn't seen a dramatic spike over the last 12 months, the club is looking for a more economical route to a deal.

To bridge the gap between their valuation and the release clause, Milan are prepared to offer a player-plus-cash package.

Reports suggest that the Serie A giants are weighing up a bid that includes Mexico international Gimenez along with a cash injection of between €10m and €15m to satisfy Fiorentina’s demands.

Gimenez seeking fresh start

Santiago arrived at Milan with high expectations, but his debut season in Italy has been largely underwhelming.

The former Feyenoord man has struggled to adapt to Allegri’s tactical demands and has failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

A move to Fiorentina could provide the perfect platform for the Mexican to reignite his career in a less pressurized environment.

For Fiorentina, securing a proven goalscorer like Gimenez could be an attractive proposition as they look to rebuild their squad.

However, the deal remains complex due to the striker's high salary requirements and reported interest from several Premier League clubs, which could tempt the player to look toward England rather than remaining in Italy.

Negotiations in early stages

If successful, the transfer would represent a major reshuffle of Italy's top-tier striking options.

For Milan, it is a chance to provide Allegri with a trusted lieutenant, while for Fiorentina, it offers an opportunity to refresh an attack that has lacked consistency during a difficult season.

Much will depend on whether Gimenez is willing to accept a move to Florence to make the deal a reality.