Spain
4th man arrested in connection with stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s father
Spain

4th man arrested in connection with stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s father

Updated Aug. 15, 2024 5:07 p.m. ET

Police in Barcelona detained a fourth man accused of participating in the stabbing of the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal, who said Thursday he was feeling better.

Police thanked citizens for helping them arrest those accused of the stabbing of Mounir Nasraoui on Wednesday. Three people had been detained on Wednesday.

Nasraoui remained hospitalized but said on social media that he was "feeling better." He thanked everyone for their support.

The La Vanguardia newspaper reported Wednesday that Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a group of people near Barcelona. It said he was in stable condition after being hospitalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yamal practiced normally with the rest of Barcelona players on Thursday. The club kicks off its Spanish league campaign on Saturday at Valencia.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England in the final. He also scored a spectacular goal in the semifinals and won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Spain Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes