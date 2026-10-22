FIFA Reveals United States As Host Of The 2028 Women's Club World Cup
The United States will host the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
FIFA said the tournament featuring 19 of the best women's clubs from around the world will take place Jan. 5–30 in 2028, but did not announce host cities. The Women's Club World Cup will be staged every four years after that.
Seven clubs have already qualified for the inaugural event, FIFA said.
They include England’s Arsenal, Spain’s Barcelona, Mexico’s América, Gotham FC from the U.S., Corinthians from Brazil, China’s Wuhan Jiangda and Naegohyang from North Korea.
FIFA said it opted to return to the U.S. following the successful hosting of both this year's men's World Cup and the men's Club World Cup in 2025.
"Ultimately, the United States’ recent excellence in staging top FIFA tournaments, combined with the significant interest in women’s football there plus its elite sporting infrastructure, made the country the standout option." FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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