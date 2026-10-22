Soccer
FIFA Reveals United States As Host Of The 2028 Women's Club World Cup
Soccer

FIFA Reveals United States As Host Of The 2028 Women's Club World Cup

Published Oct. 22, 2026 2:06 p.m. ET

The United States will host the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028, soccer's governing body said Thursday.

FIFA said the tournament featuring 19 of the best women's clubs from around the world will take place Jan. 5–30 in 2028, but did not announce host cities. The Women's Club World Cup will be staged every four years after that.

Seven clubs have already qualified for the inaugural event, FIFA said.

They include England’s Arsenal, Spain’s Barcelona, Mexico’s América, Gotham FC from the U.S., Corinthians from Brazil, China’s Wuhan Jiangda and Naegohyang from North Korea.

FIFA said it opted to return to the U.S. following the successful hosting of both this year's men's World Cup and the men's Club World Cup in 2025.

"Ultimately, the United States’ recent excellence in staging top FIFA tournaments, combined with the significant interest in women’s football there plus its elite sporting infrastructure, made the country the standout option." FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

USA's Next Generation Lived Up To The Hype; Now The Real Work Begins

USA's Next Generation Lived Up To The Hype; Now The Real Work Begins

Mauricio Pochettino had a plan for the U.S. men's national team entering this international window, and it could hardly have gone much better.

share
Get more from the Soccer Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kylian Mbappé? Harry Kane? Lamine Yamal? Soccer's Top-20 Players Right Now

Kylian Mbappé? Harry Kane? Lamine Yamal? Soccer's Top-20 Players Right Now

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Giants vs Texans Watch Giants vs TexansWatch 49ers vs Falcons Watch 49ers vs FalconsWatch Buccaneers vs Panthers Watch Buccaneers vs PanthersWatch Packers vs Lions Watch Packers vs LionsWatch Rams vs Raiders Watch Rams vs Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes