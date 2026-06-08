2026 World Cup Young Player of the Tournament Odds: Lamine Yamal Favored

Ask anyone who is favored to win Young Player of the Tournament for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, and presumably, you would struggle to hear a name other than Lamine Yamal.

The Spanish sensation, at only 18, is already viewed as one of the game's greatest players — and he hasn't even come close to his prime.

With that, let's check out the odds for who will win Young Player of the Tournament as of June 8.

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Young Player of the Tournament odds

Lamine Yamal: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Desire Doue: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Lennart Karl: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Warren Zaire Emery: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Nico O'Reilly: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Arda Güler: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pau Cubarsí: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Endrick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Yan Diomande: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Antonio Nusa: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

There are a million and one reasons why Yamal is favored to win this award, beginning with the fact that in 2024, he became the youngest player to ever participate in the UEFA Euros and the youngest player to ever win Young Player of the Tournament at the Euros.

In 2025, Yamal was the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or — the top individual award in international soccer — and he won his first La Liga Player of the Season award for the 2025-26 season.

To put both of those accomplishments into context, Lionel Messi is a nine-time Ballon d'Or winner and eight-time La Liga Player of the season winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, meaning those awards are truly delivered to the best players of the generation.

However, if there were a single thing that could stand in the way of Yamal winning the award, it could be his health. He has been battling a hamstring injury dating back to late April, and though he is expected to be ready for Spain's World Cup opener, according to reports, his minutes could be limited.