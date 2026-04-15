Türkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Türkiye will face off against Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 19, 2026. The Group D clash will kick off at 11:00 PM ET at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FS1.

Both nations lost their openers by multiple goals, and either could be eliminated with a loss on Friday.

Türkiye would be eliminated with a loss and a U.S. win or draw, while Paraguay would be eliminated with a loss and an Australia win or draw.

Türkiye was upset by Australia in its opener, losing 2-0 in a match in which it controlled 71% of possession and outshot Australia 30-9. Türkiye took the most shots by any team without scoring in a World Cup match since Portugal had 31 in the 2006 quarterfinals against England.

Meanwhile, after not conceding more than two total goals in any of 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers, Paraguay gave up three first-half goals in a 4-1 loss to the United States.

The only bit of good news that came out of its opening match was that Julio Enciso, who was stretchered off during the final tune-up match against Nicaragua, played the full 90 minutes.

Let’s check out the odds for the Türkiye vs. Paraguay Group D matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 19.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Arda Güler is +285 to score in Türkiye's second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Türkiye vs. Paraguay Odds

Moneyline

Türkiye : +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Paraguay : +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Spread

Türkiye -0.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Paraguay: +0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Türkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

With both on zero points, someone needs to win here or else there will be a lot of pressure on them in the final group match to secure three points and advance. Paraguay was dreadful against the U.S. and Türkiye had a bunch of non-threatening shots against Australia. Expect both to score here in what could be a fairly open game.

How to Watch Türkiye vs. Paraguay

When: Friday, June 19, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One , FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Türkiye : -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Paraguay: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Both Teams to Score