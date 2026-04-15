FIFA Men's World Cup
Türkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Türkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 19, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET

Türkiye will face off against Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 19, 2026. The Group D clash will kick off at 11:00 PM ET at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on FS1. 

Both nations lost their openers by multiple goals, and either could be eliminated with a loss on Friday.

Türkiye would be eliminated with a loss and a U.S. win or draw, while Paraguay would be eliminated with a loss and an Australia win or draw.

Türkiye was upset by Australia in its opener, losing 2-0 in a match in which it controlled 71% of possession and outshot Australia 30-9. Türkiye took the most shots by any team without scoring in a World Cup match since Portugal had 31 in the 2006 quarterfinals against England.

Meanwhile, after not conceding more than two total goals in any of 18 CONMEBOL qualifiers, Paraguay gave up three first-half goals in a 4-1 loss to the United States. 

The only bit of good news that came out of its opening match was that Julio Enciso, who was stretchered off during the final tune-up match against Nicaragua, played the full 90 minutes. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Türkiye vs. Paraguay Group D matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 19. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Arda Güler is +285 to score in Türkiye's second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Türkiye vs. Paraguay Odds

Moneyline

  • Türkiye: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Paraguay: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
  • Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Spread 

  • Türkiye -0.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Paraguay: +0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
  • Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Türkiye vs. Paraguay Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • With both on zero points, someone needs to win here or else there will be a lot of pressure on them in the final group match to secure three points and advance. Paraguay was dreadful against the U.S. and Türkiye had a bunch of non-threatening shots against Australia. Expect both to score here in what could be a fairly open game.
 

How to Watch Türkiye vs. Paraguay

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Türkiye: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
  • Paraguay: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)
  • No: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
 
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs AustraliaWatch Brazil vs Haiti Watch Brazil vs Haiti
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes