Switzerland vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will face off in their second group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 18, at Los Angeles stadium on FOX.

After both Group B openers were 1-1 draws last week, none of the four teams can advance or be eliminated on Thursday. Both Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina followed a similar game script in their first match of the tournament, scoring in the first half and then surrendering a late equalizer to settle for a draw.

Switzerland outshot Qatar 26-6 in its first World Cup match but were only able to capitalize on one goal, which came off a penalty kick from Breel Embolo.

Bosnia & Herzegovina is now unbeaten in nine straight games, matching the longest undefeated streak in team history. However, the last six games of that streak have been draws.

In this pivotal match, who will take control of Group B?

Let’s check out the odds for the Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 18.

Breel Embolo is +140 to score in Switzerland's second World Cup match against Bosnia & Herzegovina (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images).

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Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Odds

Moneyline

Switzerland : -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread

Switzerland -0.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina +0.5: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Under: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

The Swiss did everything but finish — literally and figuratively — against Qatar. If they continue to get a high number of the high-quality shots they did in the opener, eventually they’ll get some good fortune. Bosnia was pretty meh in the opener and managed a point against Canada, but looked very vulnerable when Canada brought on Cyle Larin. Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye and Switzerland will ask a lot of questions. I'm backing Switzerland to win, record a clean sheet, and take over 14.5 shots.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Switzerland : -530 (bet $10 to win $11.89 total)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Both Teams to Score