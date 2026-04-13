Portugal vs. DR Congo Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Portugal and DR Congo will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament in a Group K clash on June 17, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.

These two nations will meet on the global stage for the first time.

Over the past two decades, Portugal has consistently been among Europe’s top international teams, highlighted by its victory at the 2016 European Championship and UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

They have also advanced beyond the group stage in four of the last five World Cups, including a run to the quarterfinals in 2022 where they ultimately fell to Morocco.

Heading into 2026, Portugal boasts one of the most well-rounded squads in the tournament, blending experienced leaders with a new wave of talent playing for elite clubs across Europe.

With that depth and pedigree, the expectations remain high as they look to make another serious push on the world stage.

Portugal qualified for the World Cup by winning UEFA Group F. They clinched the top spot in emphatic fashion, capping off their qualifying campaign with a dominant 9-1 win over Armenia.

The Seleção come into the tournament off three consecutive friendly wins over the USA, Chile and Nigeria by a combined score of 6-2.

On the other hand, DR Congo returns to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

DR Congo qualified for the World Cup by first winning the CAF second-round playoff mini-tournament among Africa's best runners-up to reach the global stage. They then secured their spot by winning the FIFA Intercontinental playoff final with a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in extra time.

The Leopards come into the tournament off a 2-1 loss to Chile on June 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo is -135 to score in Portugal's opening match against DR Congo (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images).

Let’s check out the odds for the Portugal vs. Congo DR Group K matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 17.

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Portugal vs. DR Congo Odds

Moneyline

Portugal : -350 (bet $10 to win $12.86 total)

DR Congo : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Spread

Portugal -1.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

DR Congo +1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)

Under: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

Portugal vs. DR Congo Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

While I have concerns about how many goals Portugal will score, I do think it will eventually find the net. It has a fantastic midfield which should dominate the game, meaning scoring opportunities will be numerous for it. And even more importantly, I don't think there will be very many opportunities for Congo, which I find it hard to imagine will score.

How to Watch Portugal vs. DR Congo

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Portugal : -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

DR Congo: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Both Teams to Score