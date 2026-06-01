Portugal vs. Congo DR: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take the pitch against Congo DR in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium, Houston, TX.
Portugal, ranked fifth by FIFA, are appearing at their ninth World Cup, with their best finish a third-place run in 1966. Congo DR enter Group K ranked 46th by FIFA, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when they reached the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Portugal vs. Congo DR
- When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group D Preview: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
Portugal vs. Congo DR Odds
Portugal World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch Portugal vs Congo DR - Houston Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)
- June 23, 2026: Watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Colombia vs Portugal - Miami Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
Congo DR World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch Portugal vs Congo DR - Houston Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)
- June 23, 2026: Watch Colombia vs Congo DR- Guadalajara Stadium (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Congo DR vs Uzbekistan - Atlanta Stadium (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m.)
Learn more about Portugal vs. Congo DR and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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