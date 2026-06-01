Portugal vs. Congo DR: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take the pitch against Congo DR in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Houston Stadium, Houston, TX.

Portugal, ranked fifth by FIFA, are appearing at their ninth World Cup, with their best finish a third-place run in 1966. Congo DR enter Group K ranked 46th by FIFA, returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when they reached the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Congo DR

Group D Preview: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have reached the United States of America’s group, Group D, in their series previewing the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The duo focuses on the USA’s opponents starting with Paraguay. What makes Miguel Almirón and company dangerous? Same for Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız & Türkiye? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Portugal vs. Congo DR Odds

Portugal World Cup Schedule

Congo DR World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Portugal vs. Congo DR and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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