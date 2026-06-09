2026 World Cup Opening Ceremonies: How to Watch Today, Who is Performing, Start Times

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will launch with a first-of-its-kind celebration: three opening ceremonies across three host nations on two consecutive days. Mexico kicked things off on June 11. Today's ceremonies are in Canada and the United States. Each ceremony is set to feature a mix of local and international performers before the opening matches kick off.

Here's everything you need to know about all three ceremonies, including start times, performers and how to watch.

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremonies

All three opening ceremonies will be broadcast in the United States on the FOX family of networks, with English-language coverage on FOX and FS1. Every ceremony and match can also be streamed live on FOX One. Tubi will simulcast the Mexico and USA ceremonies and their accompanying opening matches for free.

Mexico Opening Ceremony

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Match: Mexico vs South Africa

The tournament's first opening ceremony took place in Mexico City, where a lineup of Latin and international artists opened the show ahead of Mexico's group stage opener against South Africa. The ceremony featured Mexican rock band Maná, Mexican singers Alejandro Fernández, Belinda and Lila Downs, Mexican cumbia band Los Ángeles Azules, South African singer Tyla, Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, Colombian singers J Balvin and Shakira and Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean.

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Canada Opening Ceremony

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Canada

Match: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada hosts the second ceremony of the tournament, with a roster of homegrown and international talent set to take the stage. Performers include Canadian artists Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi and William Prince, Palestinian singer Elyanna, Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream.

United States Opening Ceremony

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, California

Match: USA vs Paraguay

The final and most star-studded of the three ceremonies will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay. The lineup includes pop star Katy Perry, global K-pop star LISA, Nigerian Afrobeats artist Rema, Brazilian pop artist Anitta and hip-hop artist Future.

Stream All World Cup 2026 on FOX One

All 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup can be streamed live and on demand on FOX One, from the opening ceremonies on June 11 through the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.