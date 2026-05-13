2026 World Cup Odds: From Which Group Will Winner Emerge?

You aren't limited to simply betting on the outright World Cup winner. You can actually bet on which group will win it all.

Let's check out the odds for the winning group at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 13.

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2026 World Cup winning group

Group H: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Group I: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Group L: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Group C: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Group J: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Group K: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Group E: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Group F: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Group G: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Group D: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Group B: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Group A: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Early Favorites: Group H is atop the oddsboard, with Group I and Group L close behind. Group H is headlined by Spain, which is tied with France (+500) as the favorite to win it all. Rounding out Group H is Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. As we're sure you could have guessed, Group I features France, along with Senegal, Iraq and Norway. In Group L is England (+650, third-shortest odds to win the World Cup), Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Spain (2010) and France (2018) have won two of the last four World Cups. Argentina, a member of Group J, won the title in 2022, but no country has won the tournament back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.