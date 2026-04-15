Netherlands vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

The Netherlands and Sweden will face off in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F match on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Houston Stadium on FOX.



Sweden routed Tunisia in its opening match of the tournament. Its 5-1 win tied Sweden’s second-largest margin of victory at a World Cup, and largest since its 4-0 win over Bulgaria in 1994.

With five goals on only 13 shots, Sweden became the fourth team since 1966 to score at least five goals on 13 shots or fewer.

Sweden will advance to the knockout round with a win and could even win the group, depending on the Tunisia-Japan result.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands come into this match off a 2-2 draw against Japan in its opener. It was the first time that the Oranje led a World Cup game twice but did not win, as Japan ultimately equalized in the 89th minute.

However, there were plenty of good things to takeaway as the Netherlands look to carry that momentum with them into this crucial Group F match.

Let’s check out the odds for the Netherlands vs. Sweden matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 20.

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Crysencio Summerville is +285 to score against Sweden (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Netherlands vs. Sweden Odds

Moneyline

Netherlands : -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Sweden : +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Spread

Netherlands -0.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Sweden +0.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

Under: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Netherlands vs. Sweden Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

The Dutch twice took a lead on Japan but couldn’t hold it either time, while Sweden beat a poor Tunisia side in the opener. There might be a little bit of overrating Sweden as a result — we’ll see. Alexander Isak is also reportedly nicked up already, which could complicate things. The Netherlands is so hard to beat in 90 minutes, as has been out there this week. It should have opportunities against Sweden, and I’ll look for plenty of corner chances against a team which wasn’t under much pressure in the opener. Take the Netherlands over 5.5 corners.

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Sweden

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Netherlands : -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Sweden: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Both Teams to Score