FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jun. 18, 2026 11:00 a.m. ET

Mexico and South Korea will face off in a highly anticipated Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium on FOX. 

Both Mexico and South Korea won their openers, and either could advance and win the group with a win on Thursday. 

In the opening game of the entire tournament, Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a runaway performance in which they dominated possession (61%) and shots (16-3).

Eli Tri's blend of youth and experience paid off in its opening match as 35-year-old Raúl Jiménez scored his first career World Cup goal while 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora became Mexico's youngest player ever. 

Mexico would win Group A with a win here and a South Africa win/draw in their match against Czechia. 

Meanwhile, South Korea came from behind in its opening match against Czechia. After trailing 1-0 in the second half, the Taegeuk Warriors surged with two late goals to get a huge three points. Oh Hyeon-Gyu scored the game-winner moments after entering the match in the 80th minute. 

They advance and win the group with a win against Mexico and a Czechia win/draw.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive showdown between Mexico vs. South Korea's Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 18.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Son Heung-min is +340 to score against Mexico (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

Mexico vs. South Korea Odds

Moneyline

  • Mexico: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • South Korea: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
  • Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Spread 

  • Mexico -0.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • South Korea +0.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
  • Under: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)

Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • Both teams won their openers, and with a point, are certainly through with one more. I'm kind of apathetic here as to what to expect. Was Mexico’s performance amplified because South Africa is bad? I could see this 1-0 either way or even 0-0. I won't go crazy here. Wager on "no" on both teams to score.
 

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Mexico: -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)
  • South Korea: +186 (bet $10 to win $28.60 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
  • No: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
 
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