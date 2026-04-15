Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Mexico and South Korea will face off in a highly anticipated Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium on FOX.
Both Mexico and South Korea won their openers, and either could advance and win the group with a win on Thursday.
In the opening game of the entire tournament, Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a runaway performance in which they dominated possession (61%) and shots (16-3).
Eli Tri's blend of youth and experience paid off in its opening match as 35-year-old Raúl Jiménez scored his first career World Cup goal while 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora became Mexico's youngest player ever.
Mexico would win Group A with a win here and a South Africa win/draw in their match against Czechia.
Meanwhile, South Korea came from behind in its opening match against Czechia. After trailing 1-0 in the second half, the Taegeuk Warriors surged with two late goals to get a huge three points. Oh Hyeon-Gyu scored the game-winner moments after entering the match in the 80th minute.
They advance and win the group with a win against Mexico and a Czechia win/draw.
Let’s check out the odds for the massive showdown between Mexico vs. South Korea's Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 18.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Son Heung-min is +340 to score against Mexico (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).
Mexico vs. South Korea Odds
Moneyline
- Mexico: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- South Korea: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
- Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Spread
- Mexico -0.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
- South Korea +0.5: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
- Under: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)
Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:
- Both teams won their openers, and with a point, are certainly through with one more. I'm kind of apathetic here as to what to expect. Was Mexico’s performance amplified because South Africa is bad? I could see this 1-0 either way or even 0-0. I won't go crazy here. Wager on "no" on both teams to score.
How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea
- When: Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Raúl Jiménez: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
- Armando González: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
- Guillermo Martínez: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
- Santiago Giménez: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
- Julián Quiñones: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
- Son Heung-min: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
- Oh Hyeon-gyu: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tie No Bet
- Mexico: -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)
- South Korea: +186 (bet $10 to win $28.60 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
- No: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup: France Favored, England Rises After Opening Wins
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup