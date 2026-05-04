The Ultimate Miracle? Stars Come Out for World Cup 2026 Hype Video for U.S. Success

It’s the impossible dream this summer: the United States winning the World Cup. Some would go as far as saying it would be a miracle.

Ahead of this summer’s tournament, FOX Sports got the star of the biggest sports miracle in American history to let fans know that it can, in fact, happen: Mike Eruzione.

Eruzione, the captain of the 1980 U.S. hockey team that won the gold medal by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in hockey history, was the star of the video that FOX Sports put out on Monday morning. The video depicted a stoppage-time winner in the World Cup final between the United States and Brazil that won the Americans the trophy.

The video went around the country and showed people all over the United States celebrating the victory. Another highlight: Tom Brady shaving Zlatan Ibrahimović’s head as part of a potential bet about how the Americans would never win the tournament.

There’s no doubt that the Americans winning the World Cup would be the biggest upset in World Cup history. Alexi Lalas had the U.S. at No. 12 in his World Cup power rankings, and it’s 16th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

The FIFA World Rankings were first released in December 1992, so there have been eight men’s World Cups since then. France was 18th in 1998 when it won on its own home soil, and Italy was 13th when it won in Germany in 2006. France was seventh at the time of its 2018 triumph. The other five winners since the rankings were released were all ranked in the top three.

As Eruzione and his teammates proved 46 years ago, though, anything is possible.