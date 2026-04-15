Czechia vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Czechia and South Africa will face off at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 18, at Atlanta Stadium on FOX in their second group-stage match of the tournament.

Both Czechia and South Africa lost their openers, and either could be eliminated with a loss on Thursday.

Czechia is eliminated with a loss and a Mexico win or draw, while South Africa is eliminated with a loss and a South Korea win/draw.

Czechia scored first against South Korea on a 59th minute header by Ladislav Krejcí but gave up two goals in the final half hour to lose 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion.

Meanwhile, South Africa lost 2-0 to Mexico, a game in which they lost two players to red cards. It became the first nation to receive two reds in a World Cup match since 2006.

This will be the first time these two nations meet on a World Cup stage.

Let’s check out the odds for the Czechia vs. South Africa Group A matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 18.

Patrik Schick is +160 to score in Czechia's second group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against South Africa (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images).

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Czechia vs. South Africa Odds

Moneyline

Czechia : -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

South Africa : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Spread

Czechia -0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

South Africa +0.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Under: -134 (bet $10 to win $17.46 total)

Czechia vs. South Africa Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

South Africa was very poor in the opener against Mexico, while Czechia had a lead over South Korea, then oddly subbed off its best scorer, Patrick Schick, and its most creative player, Pavel Sulc. Of course, it resulted in South Korea scoring twice and a 2-1 defeat. Loser is eliminated here, and I do expect Czechia to win. It at least offered something in the opener. I’m wagering on a Sulc anytime goal or assist.

How to Watch Czechia vs. South Africa

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Czechia : -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

South Africa: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Both Teams to Score