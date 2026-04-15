Brazil vs. Haiti Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Brazil and Haiti are set to face off in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Matchday 2 showdown on July 19, 2026 at Philadelphia Stadium on FOX.

Although this marks their first meeting at a World Cup, Brazil holds a perfect record against Haiti across previous competitive and friendly matches.

Brazil drew Morocco 1-1 in its World Cup opener, surrendering a goal in the 21st minute before Vinícius Júnior equalized in the 32nd minute.

Brazil took time to find its rhythm in the opener, getting outshot 12-3 through the first 31 minutes of the match. However, after Vinícius Júnior's goal, the momentum shifted as the Seleção controlled the rest of the match.

Brazil has reached eight straight quarterfinals, which is the longest active streak. However, it has only gotten past the quarterfinals once in the last five tournaments.

Additionally, Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's second World Cup match because of a lingering calf injury after missing the team's first match against Morocco as well.

On the other hand, Haiti lost 1-0 to Scotland in its first World Cup match in 52 years.

Despite the loss, Haiti held 53% of possession and outshot Scotland 15-9, including 59% of possession and 12-3 on shots after Scotland's early goal.

Les Grenadiers will look to get their first ever World Cup point in this match.

Let’s check out the odds for the Brazil vs. Haiti Group C matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 19.

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Vinícius Júnior is -115 to score in Brazil's second group stage match against Haiti (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Brazil vs. Haiti Odds

Moneyline

Brazil : -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Haiti : +2000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Draw: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Spread

Brazil -2.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Haiti +2.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 3.5

Over : -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Brazil vs. Haiti Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Haiti made a pretty good impression of itself vs. Scotland and probably deserved a point. It will play fearlessly against a Brazil side that, outside a couple of players, does not look very dynamic. We've seen plenty of perceived undermanned sides compete so far, and it would not be a shock at all to see Haiti stay within 2.5 goals. Take Haiti +2.5.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Haiti

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Brazil : -7000 (bet $10 to win $10.14 total)

Haiti: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Both Teams to Score