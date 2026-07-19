Argentina Fans Party Throughout The Night In Times Square Before World Cup Final
Argentina fans have been to the World Cup final before, but that isn't slowing down their excitement even a little bit. On Saturday night, ahead of Sunday's final, Times Square filled with Argentina supporters looking to let out some of that excited energy.
Celebrating throughout the night in anticipation is impressive enough, but the singing began well before anyone even touched down in North America.
How could you not be excited about the potential for the first back-to-back World Cup titles since 1962? If Argentina pulls this off and defeats Spain in the final, it will be just the third team to win back-to-back World Cups in tournament history.
Or, to read that another way: there is a whole lot more singing to come if Argentina defeats Spain on Sunday.
How to Watch Spain vs. Argentina
- When: Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
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