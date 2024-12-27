2025 sports calendar: 50 bucket list events you can't miss next year
The start of the new year brings another opportunity to attend some of the biggest and most historic sporting events from all over the world.
This past year was filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees to the gold medal match of the men's basketball tournament at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
What will 2025 have in store for the ticket-buying sports fan in 2025? Let's take a look at all the bucket list games, tournaments, and events you can attend next year:
January
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
Location: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, CA
Australian Open, Jan. 12 - 26
Location: Melbourne Park; Melbourne, Victoria
UFC 311, Jan. 18
Location: Intuit Dome; Inglewood, CA
CFP championship game, Jan. 2
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA
February
WWE Royal Rumble, Feb. 1
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, IN
NFL Pro Bowl, Feb. 2
Location: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, FL
Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9
Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, LA
Daytona 500, Feb. 13 - 16
Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, FL
NBA All-Star Game, Feb. 16
Location: Chase Center; San Francisco, CA
SheBelieves Cup, Feb. 20 - 26 (Multiple locations)
March
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 8 - 10
Location: St. Petersburg, FL
CONCACAF Nations League final, March 25
Location: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, CA
April
Women's CBK Final Four, April 3 - 6
Location: Amalie Arena; Tampa, FL
Men's CBK Final Four, April 4 - 7
Location: Alamodome; San Antonio, TX
2025 NFL Draft, April 24 - 26
Location: Lambeau Field; Green Bay, WI
Masters, April 7 - 13
Location: Augusta National Golf Club; Augusta, Georgia
Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 11 - 13
Location: Long Beach, CA
WWE Wrestlemania 41, April 19 - 20
Location: Alleigant Stadium; Las Vegas, NV
May
Kentucky Derby, May 3
Location: Churchill Downs; Louisville, KY
PGA Championship, May 15 - 18
Location: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, NC
FA Cup final, May 17
Location: Wembley Stadium; London, England
Indianapolis 500, May 23 - 25
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Indianapolis, IN
Women's Champions League final, May 24
Location: Estádio José Alvalade; Lisbon, Portugal
Champions League final, May 31
Location: Allianz Arena; Munich, Germany
June
French Open, May 25 - June 8
Location: Stade Roland Garros; Paris, France
Belmont Stakes, June 4 - June 8
Location: Belmont Park; Elmont, NY
NBA Finals, June 5 - June 22
Location: Multiple locations
UEFA Nations League final — Location TBD — June 8
24 Hours of Le Mans
Location: Le Mans, France — June 11 - June 15
US Open (Golf), June 12 - 15
Location: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Oakmont, PA
College World Series, June 13 - June 23
Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha; Omaha, NE
Stanley Cup Finals — Multiple locations — Last possible day, June 23
July
CONCACAF Gold Cup final, July 6
Location: NRG Stadium; Houston, TX
Club World Cup final, July 13
Location: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, NJ
Wimbledon, June 30 - July 13
Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club; London, England
Tour de France — Multiple locations — July 5 - 27
MLB All-Star, July 13 - 16
Location: Truist Park; Atlanta, GA
The Open Championship, July 17 - 20
Location: Portrush, Northern Ireland
WNBA All-Star Game, July 19
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, IN
Women's Euros final, July 27
Location: Switzerland
August
SummerSlam, August 2 - 3
Location: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, NJ
Little League World Series, August 13 - 24
Location: Howard J. Lamade Stadium; Williamsport, PA
US Open (Tennis), August 25 - Sept. 7
Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center; Queens, NY
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, August 30 - 31
Location: Nashville, TN
September
Ryder Cup, Sept. 25 - 28
Location: Bethpage Black Course; Farmingdale, NY
October
WNBA Finals, Last possible day, Oct. 17
Location: Multiple locations
World Series, Date TBD
Location: Multiple locations
Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 20 - 22
Location: Las Vegas, NV
December
MLS Cup, Date TBD
Location: TBD
NBA/NFL Christmas Day, Dec. 25
Location: Multiple locations