FIFA Men's World Cup 2025 sports calendar: 50 bucket list events you can't miss next year Updated Dec. 27, 2024 5:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The start of the new year brings another opportunity to attend some of the biggest and most historic sporting events from all over the world.

This past year was filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees to the gold medal match of the men's basketball tournament at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

What will 2025 have in store for the ticket-buying sports fan in 2025? Let's take a look at all the bucket list games, tournaments, and events you can attend next year:

ADVERTISEMENT

January

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Location: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, CA

Australian Open, Jan. 12 - 26

Location: Melbourne Park; Melbourne, Victoria

UFC 311, Jan. 18

Location: Intuit Dome; Inglewood, CA

CFP championship game, Jan. 2

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, GA

February

WWE Royal Rumble, Feb. 1

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, IN

NFL Pro Bowl, Feb. 2

Location: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, FL

Super Bowl LIX, Feb. 9

Location: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, LA

Daytona 500, Feb. 13 - 16

Location: Daytona International Speedway; Daytona Beach, FL

NBA All-Star Game, Feb. 16

Location: Chase Center; San Francisco, CA

SheBelieves Cup, Feb. 20 - 26 (Multiple locations)

March

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 8 - 10

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

CONCACAF Nations League final, March 25

Location: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, CA

April

Women's CBK Final Four, April 3 - 6

Location: Amalie Arena; Tampa, FL

Men's CBK Final Four, April 4 - 7

Location: Alamodome; San Antonio, TX

2025 NFL Draft, April 24 - 26

Location: Lambeau Field; Green Bay, WI

Masters, April 7 - 13

Location: Augusta National Golf Club; Augusta, Georgia

Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 11 - 13

Location: Long Beach, CA

WWE Wrestlemania 41, April 19 - 20

Location: Alleigant Stadium; Las Vegas, NV

May

Kentucky Derby, May 3

Location: Churchill Downs; Louisville, KY

PGA Championship, May 15 - 18

Location: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, NC

FA Cup final, May 17

Location: Wembley Stadium; London, England

Indianapolis 500, May 23 - 25

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Indianapolis, IN

Women's Champions League final, May 24

Location: Estádio José Alvalade; Lisbon, Portugal

Champions League final, May 31

Location: Allianz Arena; Munich, Germany

June

French Open, May 25 - June 8

Location: Stade Roland Garros; Paris, France

Belmont Stakes, June 4 - June 8

Location: Belmont Park; Elmont, NY

NBA Finals, June 5 - June 22

Location: Multiple locations

UEFA Nations League final — Location TBD — June 8

24 Hours of Le Mans

Location: Le Mans, France — June 11 - June 15

US Open (Golf), June 12 - 15

Location: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Oakmont, PA

College World Series, June 13 - June 23

Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha; Omaha, NE

Stanley Cup Finals — Multiple locations — Last possible day, June 23

July

CONCACAF Gold Cup final, July 6

Location: NRG Stadium; Houston, TX

Club World Cup final, July 13

Location: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, NJ

Wimbledon, June 30 - July 13

Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club; London, England

Tour de France — Multiple locations — July 5 - 27

MLB All-Star, July 13 - 16

Location: Truist Park; Atlanta, GA

The Open Championship, July 17 - 20

Location: Portrush, Northern Ireland

WNBA All-Star Game, July 19

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, IN

Women's Euros final, July 27

Location: Switzerland

August

SummerSlam, August 2 - 3

Location: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, NJ

Little League World Series, August 13 - 24

Location: Howard J. Lamade Stadium; Williamsport, PA

US Open (Tennis), August 25 - Sept. 7

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center; Queens, NY

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, August 30 - 31

Location: Nashville, TN

September

Ryder Cup, Sept. 25 - 28

Location: Bethpage Black Course; Farmingdale, NY

October

WNBA Finals, Last possible day, Oct. 17

Location: Multiple locations

World Series, Date TBD

Location: Multiple locations

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 20 - 22

Location: Las Vegas, NV

December

MLS Cup, Date TBD

Location: TBD

NBA/NFL Christmas Day, Dec. 25

Location: Multiple locations

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Major League Baseball IndyCar Series

share