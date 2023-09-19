MLS
2023 soccer odds: Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC?
MLS

2023 soccer odds: Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC?

Updated Sep. 19, 2023 6:16 p.m. ET

After playing for Argentina in World Cup qualifying matches, then sitting out two MLS matches for rest, will Lionel Messi take the pitch for Inter Miami on Wednesday night?

Messi participated in training on Tuesday, and coach Tata Martino said Messi's playing status will be a game-time decision for the MLS match against Toronto FC.

RELATED: Lionel Messi stats tracker

The Herons could use the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, as Inter Miami is on the outside looking in for a playoff berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi has recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 11 matches for Inter Miami.

Will Messi get in the scoring column again against Toronto FC?

Let's take a look at the odds.

Result at the end of regulation:

Toronto FC at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Moneyline: Toronto FC +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total); Inter Miami -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Bigger issue: Lionel Messi not playing OR his pizza order?

Bigger issue: Lionel Messi not playing OR his pizza order?
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse discuss how MLS and Inter Miami need to change their approach for games Lionel Messi does not play in.

Over/Under 3.5 goals

Over: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Under: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Messi anytime assist: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Messi to score or assist: -460 (bet $10 to win $12.17 total)
Messi to score first goal: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Messi to score or be shown a card: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

*odds as of 9/19/2023

Inter Miami is 8-4-15 (W-D-L) with 29 points, sitting in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Toronto FC (4-10-14, 22 points) is 15th.

D.C. United (9-8-12, 35 points) is in ninth place, the final playoff spot.

There are 34 matches in the MLS regular season. Inter Miami returns to action Sunday at Orlando City SC.

Follow FOX Sports to read about all things Messi and Inter Miami!

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Argentina
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: undefined

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes