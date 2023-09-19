2023 soccer odds: Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC?
After playing for Argentina in World Cup qualifying matches, then sitting out two MLS matches for rest, will Lionel Messi take the pitch for Inter Miami on Wednesday night?
Messi participated in training on Tuesday, and coach Tata Martino said Messi's playing status will be a game-time decision for the MLS match against Toronto FC.
The Herons could use the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, as Inter Miami is on the outside looking in for a playoff berth.
Messi has recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 11 matches for Inter Miami.
Will Messi get in the scoring column again against Toronto FC?
Let's take a look at the odds.
Result at the end of regulation:
Toronto FC at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Moneyline: Toronto FC +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total); Inter Miami -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Over/Under 3.5 goals
Over: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Under: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)
POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS
Messi to score anytime goal: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Messi anytime assist: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Messi to score or assist: -460 (bet $10 to win $12.17 total)
Messi to score first goal: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Messi to score a hat trick: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Messi to score or be shown a card: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)
*odds as of 9/19/2023
Inter Miami is 8-4-15 (W-D-L) with 29 points, sitting in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Toronto FC (4-10-14, 22 points) is 15th.
D.C. United (9-8-12, 35 points) is in ninth place, the final playoff spot.
There are 34 matches in the MLS regular season. Inter Miami returns to action Sunday at Orlando City SC.
Lionel Messi misses 2nd match this week as Miami falls to Atlanta
U.S. Soccer Federation plans national training center and new headquarters in Atlanta
Lionel Messi stats tracker: Every goal, assist and trophy for Inter Miami
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against LAFC
Lionel Messi sits out of Argentina's World Cup qualifying match at Bolivia
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested near LAFC's stadium after MLS game featuring Messi
Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati lead Ballon d'Or shortlist, Cristiano Ronaldo left off
MLS Cup odds: Messi, Inter Miami jumping up oddsboard, title futures
2023 MLS odds: Bettors back Messi, Inter Miami against New York Red Bulls
