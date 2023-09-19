MLS 2023 soccer odds: Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC? Updated Sep. 19, 2023 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After playing for Argentina in World Cup qualifying matches, then sitting out two MLS matches for rest, will Lionel Messi take the pitch for Inter Miami on Wednesday night?

Messi participated in training on Tuesday, and coach Tata Martino said Messi's playing status will be a game-time decision for the MLS match against Toronto FC.

The Herons could use the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, as Inter Miami is on the outside looking in for a playoff berth.

Messi has recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 11 matches for Inter Miami.

Will Messi get in the scoring column again against Toronto FC?

Let's take a look at the odds.

Result at the end of regulation:

Toronto FC at Inter Miami, 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

Moneyline: Toronto FC +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total); Inter Miami -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Draw: +420 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Bigger issue: Lionel Messi not playing OR his pizza order? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse discuss how MLS and Inter Miami need to change their approach for games Lionel Messi does not play in.

Over/Under 3.5 goals

Over: +118 (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Under: -144 (bet $10 to win $16.94 total)

POPULAR LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Messi anytime assist: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Messi to score or assist: -460 (bet $10 to win $12.17 total)

Messi to score first goal: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Messi to score or be shown a card: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

*odds as of 9/19/2023

Inter Miami is 8-4-15 (W-D-L) with 29 points, sitting in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Toronto FC (4-10-14, 22 points) is 15th.

D.C. United (9-8-12, 35 points) is in ninth place, the final playoff spot.

There are 34 matches in the MLS regular season. Inter Miami returns to action Sunday at Orlando City SC.

