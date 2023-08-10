2023-24 EPL title odds, Golden Boot futures: Man City, Erling Haaland favorites Updated Aug. 10, 2023 7:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Manchester City looks to continue its dominant run in the English Premier League as The Citizens play the opening match of the 2023-24 season at Burnley on Friday.

Manchester City is coming off its third consecutive EPL title, having won it all five of the previous six seasons, the exception being when the team finished second to Liverpool during the 2019-20 campaign.

This is why it's no surprise The Blues are the heavy preseason betting favorite to win the EPL.

Man City is led by Erling Haaland. The superstar, who turned 23 in July, also opened as the favorite to win the Golden Boot. He won the award last season with 36 goals, breaking the EPL single-season record by two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haaland also won the European Golden Shoe, given to the top goalscorer from the top division of a league based in Europe.

Haaland ended the two-year Golden Shoe run by Robert Lewandowski, then with Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola's side also got stronger on the back end, bringing in RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol on a five-year deal for a reported $98 million transfer fee, making him the second most expensive defender behind Manchester United's Harry Maguire in 2019.

Let's take a look at the EPL championship and Golden Boot odds for the upcoming season.

EPL title odds*

Manchester City: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Arsenal: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Liverpool : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Manchester United : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chelsea: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Newcastle : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Tottenham Hotspur : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Brighton : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Aston Villa: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Brentford: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

West Ham: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Burnley: +80000 (bet $10 to win $8,010 total)

Luton Town: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Crystal Palace: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Wolverhampton: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Fulham: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Bournemouth: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Sheffield United: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Everton: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Nottingham Forest: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Top 5 EPL Golden Boot odds*

Erling Haaland, Manchester City: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

* odds as of 8/10/2023

Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd list their favorites to replace USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski | Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd and David Mosse break down the top favorites to potentially replace Vlatko Andonovski.

So who are you backing for the EPL title or the Golden Boot? Follow FOX Sports to keep up on the latest soccer news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;