USA Striker Patrick Agyemang Stretchered Off, World Cup Chances Take Hit
United States men's national team striker Patrick Agyemang’s World Cup hopes are in doubt after he was carried off on a stretcher while playing for Derby in the second-tier English Championship on Monday.
Agyemang landed awkwardly while bringing the ball down on his chest and collapsed to the grass. He was visibly emotional as he was taken off, his right leg strapped.
"He's gone for a scan so we'll just have to wait and see," Derby manager John Eustace said. "It's not good when a player comes off on a stretcher."
In his absence, Derby beat Stoke City 2-0.
Agyemang has helped Derby rise into contention for promotion from the Championship thanks to a team-leading 10 goals since arriving last summer from Charlotte in Major League Soccer.
During the recent international break, he came off the bench for the United States and scored in a loss against Belgium and got minutes against Portugal.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
World Cup Title Favorites, Sleepers, Debut Teams? All 48 Teams By Tiers
David Villa's Magical Run With Spain Makes Our World Cup Top 100 Moments List
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
-
Projecting the USA's 2026 World Cup Roster Following Losses To Portugal, Belgium
The Stage is Set! Complete List of All 48 World Cup Teams
United States World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
France Leads Spain, Argentina in FIFA Men's World Ranking; USA Drops to No. 15
World Cup Jerseys! Did Curaçao's Kit Top Mexico, Argentina, Spain?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
-
World Cup Title Favorites, Sleepers, Debut Teams? All 48 Teams By Tiers
David Villa's Magical Run With Spain Makes Our World Cup Top 100 Moments List
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
-
Projecting the USA's 2026 World Cup Roster Following Losses To Portugal, Belgium
The Stage is Set! Complete List of All 48 World Cup Teams
United States World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
-
France Leads Spain, Argentina in FIFA Men's World Ranking; USA Drops to No. 15
World Cup Jerseys! Did Curaçao's Kit Top Mexico, Argentina, Spain?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?