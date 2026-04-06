United States
USA Striker Patrick Agyemang Stretchered Off, World Cup Chances Take Hit
United States

USA Striker Patrick Agyemang Stretchered Off, World Cup Chances Take Hit

Updated Apr. 6, 2026 7:46 p.m. ET

United States men's national team striker Patrick Agyemang’s World Cup hopes are in doubt after he was carried off on a stretcher while playing for Derby in the second-tier English Championship on Monday.

Agyemang landed awkwardly while bringing the ball down on his chest and collapsed to the grass. He was visibly emotional as he was taken off, his right leg strapped.

"He's gone for a scan so we'll just have to wait and see," Derby manager John Eustace said. "It's not good when a player comes off on a stretcher."

In his absence, Derby beat Stoke City 2-0.

Agyemang has helped Derby rise into contention for promotion from the Championship thanks to a team-leading 10 goals since arriving last summer from Charlotte in Major League Soccer.

During the recent international break, he came off the bench for the United States and scored in a loss against Belgium and got minutes against Portugal.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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