Horse Racing Sovereignty wins 2025 Belmont Stakes, third and final leg of Triple Crown Updated Jun. 7, 2025 7:48 p.m. ET

Sovereignty won the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday after narrowly edging out Journalism at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado traversed the field of eight on a fast Saratoga track after downpours throughout the morning and early afternoon dried up before post time.

Sovereignty, who was ranked second among the field of eight horses and had 2/1 odds to win the race, won in 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds, beating Preakness Stakes winner Journalism by three lengths.

Journalism ended up in second again and Baeza was third — the same 1-2-3 as the Kentucky Derby.

Since two different horses captured the first two crown jewels, the Triple Crown wasn't on the line entering Saturday's final leg, but Sovereignty won both of the legs he competed in: the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. The last horse to win the Triple Crown was Justify in 2018.

Dornoch won the 156th edition of the race in 2024, closing as a 17-1 long shot and finishing with a time of 2:01.64.

Journalism was the only horse to run in all three legs, winning the Preakness.

The Belmont Stakes traditionally runs at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, but it took place at Saratoga Race Course for a second consecutive year due to renovations at Belmont Park, which are projected to cost north of $400 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

