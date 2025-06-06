Horse Racing 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more Updated Jun. 6, 2025 4:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After the runnings of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown is here, and you can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

The Belmont Stakes on Saturday will wrap up several weeks of prestigious horse races. Speaking of horse racing, betting is synonymous with ponies, so you can be sure gamblers will take advantage of countless opportunities to cash in on winning wagers while enjoying this big race.

And if you are looking for help on how to throw down a couple of bucks on the ponies come Saturday, we have you covered with the help of our betting talent.

Our experts — Chris "The Bear" Fallica , Sammy Panayotovich, and Geoff Schwartz — are here to give you their best bets, predictions and insights for what will certainly be a thrilling weekend of horse racing.

Let's dive into the details, last year's results, this year's odds and, of course, some best bets.

Belmont Stakes schedule & how to watch

TV: FOX

Location: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT

Recapping last year

Last year's Belmont Stakes was one for the history books. Dornoch won the 156th edition of the race in 2024, closing as a 17-1 long shot and finishing with a time of 2:01.64.

The lead up to this year's Belmont Stakes

Since two different horses captured the first two crown jewels, there won't be a Triple Crown winner in 2025.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado won the first leg of the Crown by capturing the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3.

Two weeks later, Journalism and jockey Umberto Rispoli claimed the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

Belmont Stakes post-position draw, odds

The post-position draw was held on Monday, June 2. Here are the latest odds as of June 6.

Belmont Stakes odds (in order of post-position):

1. Hill Road: 10/1

2. Sovereignty: 2/1

3. Rodriguez: 6/1

4. Uncaged: 30/1

5. Crudo: 15/1

6. Baeza: 4/1

7. Journalism: 8/5

8. Heart of Honor: 30/1

The Bear's Suggested Ways to Bet the Belmont (adjust your dollar amounts according to your budget)

$10 Win 7 ($10)

$10 Exacta 7 with 2/6 ($20)

$2 Trifecta 7 with 2/6 with 1/3 ($4)

$1 Superfecta 7 with 2/6 with 1/2/3/6 with All ($30)

$1 Superfecta 2/6 with 7 with 1/2/3/6 with All ($30)

Sammy P's Best Bets

$100 [2] Sovereignty to win

$50 [3] Rodriguez to win and place

$36 three-dollar exacta box with 1-2-3-6

Geoff Schwartz Win, Place and Show result

Although Journalism has been the stronger horse overall — winning five of his seven career starts, including the Preakness Stakes — I like Sovereignty to win the Belmont Stakes and pull off the rare Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes wins in the same year. Sovereignty is well-rested after skipping the Preakness to focus on this race. His closing ability was evident in the Derby, where he rallied from 16th all the way to the roses. The shorter distance of this show should benefit Sovereignty over Journalism, who needed an amazing run in the final 3/16 to win the Preakness.

My pick is Sovereignty.

PICK: Sovereignty to win, Journalism to place, Baeza to show

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share