Both Goalkeepers Sent Off Following Brawl In Spain's Second Division
A second-division soccer game in Spain ended in a brawl Sunday after Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada punched Huesca defender Jorge Pulido in the face.
Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jiménez was later sent off for punching Andrada during the melee.
The match was in its final minutes when Andrada shoved Pulido to the ground when he approached the Argentine goalkeeper. After the referee showed Andrada a second yellow card for the shove, the goalkeeper ran after Pulido and hit him in the face with a powerful right-hand punch.
An altercation between players and staff members from both teams ensued. Andrada was in the middle of the brawl when Jiménez came running and hit him on the back of his head.
Zaragoza's Dani Tasende also was sent off.
Huesca won the match 1-0. Both teams are near the bottom of the second-division standings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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