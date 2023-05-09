FIFA Men's World Cup
Antonio Carbajal, Mexico keeper in 5 World Cups, dead at 93
FIFA Men's World Cup

Antonio Carbajal, Mexico keeper in 5 World Cups, dead at 93

Published May. 9, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET

Antonio Carbajal, the Mexican goalkeeper who became the first player to appear in five World Cups, died Tuesday. He was 93.

The Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed his death.

Carbajal had been hospitalized in the north-central city of León for blood pressure problems, was discharged and died at home.

Known as "La Tota," he played for Mexico in 11 World Cup matches from 1950-66. Three other Mexicans have since appeared in five World Cups: Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa. Others to achieve the feat include Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany’s Lothar Matthäus and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

"I mourn the passing of one of the greatest legends of our Mexican soccer," Marquez wrote on Twitter.

Carbajal played for León from 1950-56, winning titles in 1952 and 1956.

After retiring as a player, Carbajal coached León, Morelia, Curtidores and Campesinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Westminster Dog Show: Sporting, Working and Terrier Group winners

2023 Westminster Dog Show: Sporting, Working and Terrier Group winners

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes