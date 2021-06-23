Team USA men's basketball roster stacked for run at fourth straight Olympic gold 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Team USA's 12-man basketball roster for this summer's Olympic Games in Japan is set, and the squad is ready to make a run at a fourth consecutive gold medal.

As per usual, the roster is stacked with NBA superstars ⁠— but there are still a few questions about the team.

For one, there isn't an abundance of size.

Bam Adebayo starts at center for the Miami Heat, but he checks in at just 6-foot-9. Kevin Love could also see minutes at the 5, but the 6-foot-8 Cleveland Cavaliers star is a power forward by trade.

Draymond Green is another player with plenty of experience playing around the rim, but he measures 6-foot-6.

The tallest player on the roster is Kevin Durant, at 6-foot-10, but he'd sooner be competing in gymnastics than playing center in a competitive environment.

As such, it would appear that coach Gregg Popovich will count on superior ballhandling at the Olympics, with a bevy of talented guards and forwards to choose from on a game-to-game basis.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard said that while there are some notable omissions from the roster, he still expects Team USA to roll to the gold this summer.

"The reason we were being challenged a few years ago was because … other countries were shooting the 3 a lot more than we were," Broussard explained. "They were hitting it a lot more than we were. We were still trying to power the ball down low with big men. ... Well, no more. We shoot the 3 as much and as well — probably better — than anybody else in the world."

As far as the starters go, Broussard likes Devin Booker starting at shooting guard over Bradley Beal, with Damian Lillard at the point.

"Starting five? I like ... Damian Lillard. Devin Booker. You could argue for Bradley Beal, but I'm going with D-Book. D-Book is putting y'all on notice! His time is now. ... So Damian Lillard, Devin Booker is my backcourt, and then Jayson Tatum and, obviously, Kevin Durant on the wings. And let's start Bam Adebayo. …

"We're going to roll," Broussard continued. "It's not Dream Team 1. It's not the Redeem Team or anything like that, but it'll be USA in a rout."

Below is the full roster, broken down by position, along with pertinent measurements and 2020-21 NBA regular-season stats.

GUARDS

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

6-foot-3, 207 pounds

Stats: 31.3 points per game, 4.4 assists per game, 4.7 rebounds per game

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns

6-foot-5, 206 pounds

Stats: 25.6 PPG, 4.3 APG, 4.2 RPG

Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 6.1 APG, 4.5 RPG

Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls

6-foot-5, 200 pounds

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 4.9 APG, 5.0 RPG

Khris Middleton, G/F, Milwaukee Bucks

6-foot-7, 222 pounds

Stats: 20.4 PPG, 5.4 APG, 6.0 RPG

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Stats: 28.8 PPG, 7.5 APG, 4.2 RPG

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets

6-foot-10, 240 pounds

Stats: 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.6 APG

Jerami Grant, F, Detroit Pistons

6-foot-8, 210 pounds

Stats: 22.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.8 APG

Draymond Green, F/C, Golden State Warriors

6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Stats: 7.0 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 8.9 APG

Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

6-foot-8, 251 pounds

Stats: 12.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.5 RPG

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

6-foot-8, 210 pounds

Stats: 26.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.3 APG

CENTER

Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

6-foot-9, 255 pounds

Stats: 18.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.4 APG

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!