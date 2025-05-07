National Hockey League Utah Mammoth revealed as permanent name of Salt Lake City's NHL team Published May. 7, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NHL team in Salt Lake City is now known as the Utah Mammoth.

Owners Ryan and Ashley Smith unveiled the franchise’s permanent name Wednesday after more than a year of fan input and voting.

"From Day 1, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state," they said in a statement announcing the name. "The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from and the unstoppable force we’re building together."

Mammoth replaces the inaugural season placeholder name Utah Hockey Club, which was also one of the three finalists. Yeti was taken out of consideration when the cooler company bearing that name could not come to a copyright agreement with Utah ownership, and Wasatch — a reference to the state’s mountain range — was quickly replaced as an option by Outlaws.

The primary logo and color scheme of the Utah Mammoth incorporates the mountains of Utah into the design of the mammoth itself. (Image credit: NHL)

The Mammoth are maintaining the same black, light blue and white color scheme and the road jerseys with UTAH diagonally down the front. The logo includes a nod to the mountains, the shape of the state and a curved tusk that forms a "U."

Mammoth fossils have been found throughout Utah, including a complete skeleton in Huntington Canyon in 1988. The team said "Tusks Up" will be its rallying cry.

Utah has an exciting summer ahead holding the fourth pick in the draft, the first phase of arena renovations taking place and more than $20 million in salary cap space for general manager Bill Armstrong to make a splash in free agency and trades. With young talent like captain Clayton Keller, budding star forward Logan Cooley, two-time Stanley Cup champion Mikhail Sergachev and emerging goaltender Karel Vejmelka, the Mammoth could contend for a playoff spot as soon as next season.

While the team hasn't changed their handle on platforms such as X just yet, only their display name, they have released official renderings of the jerseys to be worn by the Mammoth both in Utah and in road games.

The rebranding comes less than 13 months since Smith Entertainment group bought the team previously known as the Arizona Coyotes from former owner Alex Meruelo and moved it to Salt Lake City. The Coyotes played in the Phoenix area since 1996 after moving there from Winnipeg, where the team was the original Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

