National Hockey League
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 8, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET
The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 3?
The Maple Leafs and Panthers will face off on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Winnipeg. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on truTV.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Maple Leafs-Panthers playoff series:
(A1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (A3) Florida Panthers
- Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4
- Game 2: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3
- Game 3: Friday, May 9 at Florida - 7 p.m. ET (truTV)
- Game 4: Sunday, May 11 at Florida - 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 14 at Toronto - TBA
- Game 6: Friday, May 16 at Florida - TBA
- Game 7: Sunday, May 18 at Toronto - TBA
How many times have the Maple Leafs played the Panthers?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have played the Florida Panthers a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Panthers won the season series 3-1.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 11/27: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 1
- 3/13: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2
- 4/2: Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2
- 4/8: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1
