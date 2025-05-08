National Hockey League
Jets vs. Stars: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
National Hockey League

Jets vs. Stars: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch

Updated May. 8, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET

The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Jets vs. Stars Game 2?

The Jets and Stars will face off on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Winnipeg. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reacts to the booing of the USA National Anthem | Breakfast Ball

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reacts to the booing of the USA National Anthem | Breakfast Ball

Jets vs. Stars Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Jets-Stars playoff series:

(C1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (C1) Dallas Stars

How many times have the Jets played the Stars?

The Winnipeg Jets have played the Dallas Stars a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Jets won the season series 3-1.

Jets vs. Stars History (2024-25 Regular Season)

share
Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Utah Mammoth revealed as permanent name of Salt Lake City's NHL team

Utah Mammoth revealed as permanent name of Salt Lake City's NHL team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes