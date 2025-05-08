National Hockey League Jets vs. Stars: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Updated May. 8, 2025 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Jets vs. Stars Game 2?

The Jets and Stars will face off on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Winnipeg. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Jets vs. Stars Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Jets-Stars playoff series:

(C1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (C1) Dallas Stars

How many times have the Jets played the Stars?

The Winnipeg Jets have played the Dallas Stars a total of 4 times in the regular season. The Jets won the season series 3-1.

Jets vs. Stars History (2024-25 Regular Season)

