National Hockey League Capitals vs. Hurricanes: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Published May. 8, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 2?

The Capitals and Hurricanes will face off on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reacts to the booing of the USA National Anthem | Breakfast Ball

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Capitals-Hurricanes playoff series:

(M1) Washington Capitals vs. (M2) Carolina Hurricanes

How many times have the Capitals played the Hurricanes?

The Washington Capitals have played the Carolina Hurricanes a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series is tied 2-2.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes History (2024-25 Regular Season)

share