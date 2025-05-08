National Hockey League
Capitals vs. Hurricanes: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 8, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET
The second round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 2?
The Capitals and Hurricanes will face off on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Capitals-Hurricanes playoff series:
(M1) Washington Capitals vs. (M2) Carolina Hurricanes
- Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Capitals 1 (OT)
- Game 2: Thursday, May 8 at Washington - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Saturday, May 10 at Carolina - 6 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Monday, May 12 at Carolina - 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5: Thursday, May 15 at Washington - TBA
- Game 6: Saturday, May 17 at Carolina - TBA
- Game 7: Monday, May 19 at Washington - TBA
How many times have the Capitals played the Hurricanes?
The Washington Capitals have played the Carolina Hurricanes a total of 4 times in the regular season. The season series is tied 2-2.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 11/3: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2
- 12/20: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 1
- 4/2: Hurricanes 5, Capitals 1
- 4/10: Capitals 5, Hurricanes 4
