National Hockey League Bettor Misses Winning $270k After Oilers Lose Stanley Cup to Panthers Updated Jun. 18, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One bettor would've cashed in on a whopping $270,000 if the Oilers had won the 2025 Stanley Cup. But as fate would have it, the Florida Panthers hoisted the trophy on Tuesday night instead of Edmonton.

And while the bettor walked away a little less wealthy, he's not completely empty-handed.

Here's how it unfolded.

On June 19, 2024, Drew Hirschman made a $13 wager on a five-leg parlay with odds of about +2082600.

Liberty to win the WNBA title

Dodgers to win the World Series

Eagles to win the Super Bowl

Oilers to win the Stanley Cup

Thunder to win the to win the NBA Finals

The Liberty, Dodgers and Eagles all handled business. Once the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals started, Hirschman needed the Oilers and Thunder to follow suit so that he'd be swimming in more than a quarter million dollars worth of winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final ended up being all Panthers. Florida won the series 4-2 and captured the title after trouncing the Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday.

But Hirschman had hedged the wager — meaning that he'd at least walk away with something if the Panthers ended up winning.

And with that hedge, Hirschman's winnings were in the range of $75k to $90k.

Not bad for a one-year-old $13 wager, even if it did fall short of the quarter-million mark.

share