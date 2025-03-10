National Hockey League Alex Ovechkin odds: When will he break Wayne Gretzky's scoring record? Published Mar. 10, 2025 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wayne Gretzky will soon have company in at least one category.

"The Great One" holds several of the most meaningful records in NHL history, including the record for most career goals with 894.

However, that record is about to go down.

Let's check out the odds on whether Washington's Alex Ovechkin will score his 895th goal this season, and against which squad he will accomplish the feat against.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Ovechkin to record 895th career goal this season: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Team Alex Ovechkin scores 895th career regular-season goal against:

Islanders: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Blue Jackets: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Hurricanes: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Blackhawks: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Penguins: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bruins: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Sabres: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Wild: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Gretzky retired in 1999, which means his scoring record of 894 has stood for 25 years. However, he broke the record of 801 — set by Gordie Howe — in 1994, meaning he's been the all-time goals leader for three decades.

As of March 10, Ovechkin, 39, has 886 career goals in 1,475 games. Gretzky reached 894 in 1,487 games.

The Capitals have 18 regular-season games left for Ovi to score nine goals. So far this season, he has 33 goals in 48 games.

Put simply, Ovechkin needs to score at least one goal every two games the rest of the way to break the record.

Ovechkin is favored to break the record against either the Islanders or the Blue Jackets. The Capitals play New York on April 6 and 15, and Columbus on April 12 and 13.

Ovi, along with Gretzky and Howe, is one of only three players in NHL history to have 800 goals or more in the regular season. Assuming he plays next season, Ovechkin will likely become the only player to ever score 900 regular-season goals.

Gretzky holds the record for all-time goals, regular season and playoffs, with 1,016. Ovechkin has 958 regular-season and playoff goals.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share