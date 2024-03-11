Za’Darius Smith will reportedly re-sign with Browns on two-year, $23.5 million deal
Veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year contract worth $23.5 million, per multiple reports.
The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns from the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, and finished the season with 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks, complementing star pass-rusher Myles Garrett on one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Smith was a fourth round draft pick in 2015 by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent three seasons.
The 31-year-old played with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021, and then signed with the Vikings in 2022.
