National Football League Za’Darius Smith will reportedly re-sign with Browns on two-year, $23.5 million deal Published Mar. 11, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year contract worth $23.5 million, per multiple reports.

The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns from the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, and finished the season with 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks, complementing star pass-rusher Myles Garrett on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]

Smith was a fourth round draft pick in 2015 by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old played with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021, and then signed with the Vikings in 2022.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cleveland Browns Za'Darius Smith

share