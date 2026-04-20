National Football League
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Has Workout, Physical With New York Giants
National Football League

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Has Workout, Physical With New York Giants

Published Apr. 20, 2026 5:13 p.m. ET

The first step toward a possible reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants is complete after the wide receiver returned for a workout and physical at the facility of the team that drafted him 12 years ago.

Beckham worked out with the Giants on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the workout and subsequent physical had not been made public.

The New York Post and NFL Network were first to report Beckham working out for the Giants.

Beckham, now 33, did not play in the NFL last year, when he served a six-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. He suited up for nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, making nine catches for 55 yards.

Drafted 12th by the Giants in 2014, Beckham spent his first five professional seasons with them before getting traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The top draft pick New York received for Beckham was used on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was traded over the weekend to the Cincinnati Bengals.

[Giants 4-Round Mock Draft: What Will New York Do With Its 2 Top-10 Picks?]

Beckham's return would provide some much-needed depth, given the uncertainty around No. 1 wideout Malik Nabers, who may not be ready for the season opener after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Sept. 28. The Giants also signed free agents Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney and Ryan Miller and brought back Isaiah Hodgins after losing slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to Tennessee following his 1,000-yard season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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