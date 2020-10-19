National Football League
National Football League

Winning Formula

1 hour ago

Sunday's clash between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers was billed as a battle of quarterbacks bound for the Hall of Fame.

And one of those QBs, Brady, held up his end of the marquee matchup.

Rodgers, on the other hand, did not, and the disparity between the two performances had the sports world buzzing through Monday morning.

After the game, Troy Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback himself, said Brady's efficient operation of Tampa's offense, coupled with a ferocious Bucs defense, makes for a winning formula.

"It wasn't a dominant performance offensively ... The big plays will come. And with that defense, I thought, this is the formula that they need to win games. Tom Brady says, 'We don't know what our formula is yet for winning,' I think this was it ... This really is the start of something really good for this Tampa team."

While the final score read 38-10 in favor of Tampa Bay, Skip Bayless took it a step further on Monday morning.

Bayless compared Brady and Rodgers' head-to-head performance through the lens of QBR, a per-play metric that measures a quarterback's efficiency.

"You have retired him for four straight years, and yesterday Tom Brady had the best QBR in all of the league: Week 6 QBR of 96. Is that good? [On a] scale of 0-100? Aaron Rodgers had an 18. So, my scoreboard read 96-18, Tom Brady over Aaron Rodgers."

Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 104.9. In contrast, Rodgers went an uncharacteristic 16-for-35 with 160 yards and two interceptions.

One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown to get Tampa on the board after the Bucs started the game down 10-0.

Rodgers gave the ball away again on the very next possession, with interception No. 2 nearly resulting in another pick-six.

Nick Wright called the outcome the most stunning result of the season, mainly because Rodgers did something he almost never does in his career ⁠— throw an interception with his team in the lead.

"Aaron Rodgers, going into yesterday's game, in the previous four calendar years, had thrown one interception while the Packers were ahead in a football game. He threw two in about six minutes yesterday."

In over 6,200 career pass attempts, Rodgers has only had an interception returned for a touchdown three times. 

With that in mind, credit is also due to the Bucs defense, which hounded Rodgers all afternoon, racking up five sacks and 13 QB hits in addition to the two interceptions. 

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes if Tampa Bay's defense can bring that kind of heat week in and week out, they're winning the Super Bowl.

As of Monday morning, FOX Bet's odds have the Buccaneers tied with the Packers at +1200 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, trailing only the Seattle Seahawks (+775) in the NFC.

Perhaps another date between Rodgers and Brady will be coming down the pike, with the stakes raised even higher in an elimination game.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Bucs Dominate Packers As Rodgers Struggles

Bucs Dominate Packers As Rodgers Struggles
Tom Brady, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jimmy Garoppolo showed up and showed out in Week 6's late games. Aaron Rodgers? Not so much.
16 hours ago
National Football League

Henry Runs Wild, Mayfield Collapses

Henry Runs Wild, Mayfield Collapses
The early window on Sunday erupted into chaos late, while the Steelers dominated the Browns and Matt Stafford made history.
19 hours ago
National Football League

NFL's Top Plays of Week 6

NFL's Top Plays of Week 6
There was a role reversal in New England and a wild touchdown in Philly. Check out the other top plays from NFL Sunday!
23 hours ago
National Football League

Super Week 6 In The NFL

Super Week 6 In The NFL
Fans have a chance to win $1 million this week. Jason McIntyre breaks down the Super 6 slate, including Bucs vs. Packers.
1 day ago
National Football League

It's Time To Trust The Rams Again

It's Time To Trust The Rams Again
As he lines up the four best bets for Week 6, Geoff Schwartz explains why the Rams might be better than many think.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks