National Football League
Will Jimmy Garoppolo's shadow loom large over Trey Lance? Will Jimmy Garoppolo's shadow loom large over Trey Lance?
National Football League

Will Jimmy Garoppolo's shadow loom large over Trey Lance?

1 day ago

Despite an offseason of uncertainty, Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers — as Trey Lance's backup.

Monday Morning Quarterback reported this week that Lance had a "complicated" response to Garoppolo's official return. Given his precarious position, should the 22-year-old QB be worried?

Skip Bayless, co-host of "Undisputed," argues that the 49ers keeping Jimmy G mainly highlights the lack of a trade market for him.

"It looks like … they shopped everywhere and nobody even sniffed Jimmy G," Bayless said. "Nobody even sniffed. He was willing to take backup quarterback money to say, 'I'm happy here. I'll just stay here. I'll readily accept being the backup. I'll carry the clipboard the whole year."

Do Kyle Shanahan, 49ers trust Trey Lance?

Do Kyle Shanahan, 49ers trust Trey Lance?
Shannon Sharpe reacts to reports that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was "annoyed" with the team's decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bayless cited the extremities of Garoppolo's return as reason to believe that the 49ers are committed to Lance.

"They believe so strongly in Trey Lance that they don't think he'll be threatened whatsoever by Jimmy G," Bayless said. "He knows him. He lived with him last year. He's fine with it."

Lance started two games at quarterback for the 49ers last season, in addition to frequent cameos as a runner in contests Garoppolo started.

The rookie finished the season with 603 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 97.3 quarterback rating, completing 57.7% of his passes. Lance also logged 168 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed," views the 49ers keeping Garoppolo as a sign that they're not fully sold on Lance.

"Why did the 49ers not care that nobody wanted Jimmy G?" Sharpe questioned. "You shouldn't have cared because you said, ‘We were done with him. We got who we want.’ But clearly they don't believe Trey Lance right now. Now, I'm not saying moving forward. Maybe after this year they're like, 'OK, we've seen enough Jimmy G, bye.'"

Garoppolo had been the Niners' primary starter since December 2017. They won the NFC in 2019 and reached the NFC Championship Game last season with him under center. San Francisco appeared poised to move on from Garoppolo this offseason before ultimately working out a revised contract with the veteran QB last week.

The 49ers open the 2022 season at the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know
Gambling

NFL odds Week 1: 10 betting trends to know

9 hours ago
Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations
National Football League

Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations

9 hours ago
Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings
National Football League

Colts, Buccaneers head Cowherd's predicted NFL standings

10 hours ago
Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?
New York Giants

Can Daniel Jones succeed as Giants QB in now-or-never season?

12 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Broncos-Seahawks, pick

12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes