Will Jimmy Garoppolo's shadow loom large over Trey Lance?

Despite an offseason of uncertainty, Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers — as Trey Lance's backup.

Monday Morning Quarterback reported this week that Lance had a "complicated" response to Garoppolo's official return. Given his precarious position, should the 22-year-old QB be worried?

Skip Bayless, co-host of "Undisputed," argues that the 49ers keeping Jimmy G mainly highlights the lack of a trade market for him.

"It looks like … they shopped everywhere and nobody even sniffed Jimmy G," Bayless said. "Nobody even sniffed. He was willing to take backup quarterback money to say, 'I'm happy here. I'll just stay here. I'll readily accept being the backup. I'll carry the clipboard the whole year."

Bayless cited the extremities of Garoppolo's return as reason to believe that the 49ers are committed to Lance.

"They believe so strongly in Trey Lance that they don't think he'll be threatened whatsoever by Jimmy G," Bayless said. "He knows him. He lived with him last year. He's fine with it."

Lance started two games at quarterback for the 49ers last season, in addition to frequent cameos as a runner in contests Garoppolo started.

The rookie finished the season with 603 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 97.3 quarterback rating, completing 57.7% of his passes. Lance also logged 168 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe, co-host of "Undisputed," views the 49ers keeping Garoppolo as a sign that they're not fully sold on Lance.

"Why did the 49ers not care that nobody wanted Jimmy G?" Sharpe questioned. "You shouldn't have cared because you said, ‘We were done with him. We got who we want.’ But clearly they don't believe Trey Lance right now. Now, I'm not saying moving forward. Maybe after this year they're like, 'OK, we've seen enough Jimmy G, bye.'"

Garoppolo had been the Niners' primary starter since December 2017. They won the NFC in 2019 and reached the NFC Championship Game last season with him under center. San Francisco appeared poised to move on from Garoppolo this offseason before ultimately working out a revised contract with the veteran QB last week.

The 49ers open the 2022 season at the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

