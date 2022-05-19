Philadelphia Eagles Will Jalen Hurts prevail in make-or-break season with Eagles? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jalen Hurts is facing what is likely to be a make-or-break season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles previously stated that they are committed to Hurts as their starting quarterback, but the 23-year-old signal-caller has a lot to live up to this season if he wants a long-term future in Philly.

On Thursday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his takeaways on Hurts' performance thus far in the league and what he expects from him ahead of the upcoming season.

"It used to be you get two full years, get me to Thanksgiving in your third year. Now, I might give you about 22 starts, 20 starts. If I don't see it, I don't see it. With Jalen Hurts, nobody really knows yet. … How long do you give Jalen Hurts before you make a determination privately as a franchise?"

Cowherd was then joined by two-time Super Bowl champion and former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy.

"I think Nick Sirianni is a pretty good coach. He knows how to develop his players, especially his offensive players. It's a tough one," McCoy said. "I think Howie Roseman, the GM, is doing a great job of putting these guys together. They [have] a nice, young [receiving] corps. I think [Hurts] can get it done with this type of offensive, this type of skill set."

McCoy said that the addition of A.J. Brown will allow Hurts to reach another level as a passer.

"You're bringing in A.J. Brown. He's that type of wide receiver that he doesn't need the perfect ball. … I think you get a wide receiver like him where a 50-50 ball, he can bring down … and he can run after the catch. You're bringing all these different players — DeVonta Smith , another young stud. It makes the job easier for the quarterback. … This third year should tell us all."

Philadelphia acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver Brown in a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans . Brown joins 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Smith — the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — and rising star tight end Dallas Goedert in Hurts' passing arsenal.

Hurts — the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft — sat for 12 games behind Carson Wentz in his rookie season before taking over the starting role in 2021. In his sophomore season in 2021, Hurts completed 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran the ball 139 times for 784 yards and another 10 scores.

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East with a 9-8 record in the 2021 regular season and made it to the wild-card round of the playoffs. Hurts is 9-10 all-time in 19 career starts for the Eagles.

