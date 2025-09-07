National Football League Why Aaron Rodgers' Steelers Debut Was Both Encouraging And Ominous Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers knew that when he left the New York Jets in February, "there were probably people in the organization that didn’t think I could play anymore." He wasn’t wrong. Many around the league shared that opinion, too.

For one glorious afternoon, though, Rodgers silenced his doubters with a four-touchdown masterpiece in his return to the Meadowlands for his revenge game against the Jets. In leading his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, to a 34-32 win, he displayed most of his old, wonderful traits — the strong arm, the pinpoint accuracy, the brilliant decision-making.

He brought hope to the entire city of Pittsburgh with his 22-of-30, 244-yard performance and the drive that led to Chris Boswell’s game-winning, 60-yard field goal. He looked like the Rodgers of old, not an old Rodgers.

But there’s an undercurrent of worry with everything Rodgers does this season.

"How long can it last?" an NFL executive told Fox Sports. "That’s my worry with him. He’s still got the ability to be a top-10 quarterback. But for how long? The Steelers are going to spend the season holding their breath."

Aaron Rodgers is the first QB in 60 years to throw four touchdowns and 240 yards without an interception in a team debut. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

That’s the question that’s going to hover over Rodgers and the Steelers all season long, because the future Hall of Famer isn’t just chasing one last championship, he’s trying to out-run Father Time. He’s 41 and coming off two injury-plagued seasons, and he’s at an age where once the injuries start, they don’t usually stop.

So, yes, he can still sling it with the best of them as he showed on Sunday. To be fair, he showed it last year, too, when he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Jets. And yes, if he keeps doing that, the Steelers are going to be a Super Bowl contender.

But some who watched him Sunday afternoon couldn’t shake the feeling that disaster feels to be just half a step away.

"In one game I saw everything I love, and everything that scares me about Aaron Rodgers," an AFC scout told Fox Sports after the game. "He’s the smartest quarterback in the league. He knows where the plays are. And when he throws, he puts the ball where only his guy can catch it. He can still throw it far enough, too.

"But his legs look gone. He used to be able to get out of trouble and create plays outside of the pocket. Now he looks like a sitting duck. That’s OK if he gets the ball out fast. But he’s also 41, (two years removed from) a major injury, and he was banged up all last year.

"So, yeah, he could be great for the Steelers. But I don’t know how long he can survive."

It’s not even the worry about a catastrophic injury, like the torn Achilles four plays into his Jets career in 2023. It’s more about the overall toll a pounding will take on his aging body. Rodgers was sacked four times by the Jets, including on the first snap of the game (by Jets DT Quinnen Williams) and was hit at least four or five other times.

That’s nothing new, of course. Rodgers has been sacked an NFL-record 575 times as he begins his 21st NFL season. In five seasons, he was sacked 40 or more times (including last year) and twice his sack total topped 50. He’s never exactly been Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen in terms of mobility.

"But he could always escape trouble," the executive said. "He was a master at getting out of trouble and calmly getting himself into a position to change the dynamics of a play. That’s the part I’m skeptical about. The arm, the brain … it’s all still there. And I don’t need him to run. But how much can he move? And how much will he be able to move in December?

"It’s the gamble the Steelers made. They know he’s on borrowed time. They just want to see how far they can ride him. And it might be far. He can play. At his best, he’s got a shot to still be one of the best in football.

"It’s just that the risk of breaking down over time is real."

It is, indeed, a gamble. It paid off Sunday as Rodgers threw four touchdown passes for the 35th time in his career. But at 41 years and 279 days, he was the third-oldest player to ever do it. There have been quarterbacks that have played into their 40s and played well, but only Tom Brady — who won Super Bowls at 41 and 43 — has played championship football at that advanced age.

The others who came close all broke down eventually, to varying degrees. Will it happen to Rodgers? It didn’t Sunday at least, which made his Steelers start far better than his Jets one.

And to be fair to Rodgers, all four of his touchdown passes did involve him rolling out at least a little, so it’s not like he was just a statue in the pocket all day long. He’s not a threat to run, but his two fourth-quarter touchdown passes — 5 yards to running back Jaylen Warren and 18 yards to receiver Calvin Austin — were a reminder that he can still throw on the move.

Or to put it another way: He can still do what he needs to do.

And that’s really what the Steelers were counting on, and what Rodgers wanted to show his doubters in his old organization. He’s a sensitive soul who was clearly bothered by the whispers that the Jets thought he couldn’t play anymore.

"So it was nice to remind those people," he said, "that I still can."

He definitely can. His body may be a little more fragile, and it creaks in a few more places, and he probably takes a bit longer to get up in the morning. But as long as he can get up, and keep getting up for the next 4-5 months, he can still throw it with the best of them.

But it’s all just a matter of time at this point. Yes, he can still play like a great quarterback. But there's a caveat and it's a crucial one:

For now.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

