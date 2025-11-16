Who's the Best Pass Rusher in the NFL? Michael Strahan Makes His Pick

From T.J. Watt to Micah Parsons to Myles Garrett, the NFL is full of elite pass rushers right now.

Who better to ask about the cream of the crop than Michael Strahan?

The Giants legend joined "FOX NFL Kickoff" to discuss who the best pass rusher in the NFL is right now, revealing his pick to Charissa Thompson, Julian Edelman and Charles Woodson.

"The one guy that does it best, but the team just can't get it together, is Myles Garrett," Strahan said. "There's no one like Myles Garrett. He's one of my favorite, most dominant [players.]"

Why Michael Strahan believes Myles Garrett is a better pass rusher than Micah Parsons 👀

It’s hard to argue with Strahan.

The Cleveland Browns star leads the NFL with 11 sacks this season, and he has had at least 16 in each of his past four seasons. He’s a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and has been in the top five of NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of the past three seasons.

Parsons, who's in his fifth NFL season, had a career low of 12 sacks last season while being limited to 13 games. Now in his first season with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already at 6.5 sacks in nine appearances. Watt, meanwhile, has 114 career sacks, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Strahan, though, looks beyond the stat sheet to explain why he thinks Garrett is the best in the business.

"He can do everything," Strahan said. "For a guy of his size and strength, he can power over you, he can beat you around the edge. He opens at the hips like a Derrick Thomas used to — to go up the field and be able to go inside or outside. He has the ability, like most guys don't, to get clean going up the field and get clean going underneath.

"Most guys, you're stiff in the hips. But his strength, there's no one like him. Micah Parsons is special. T.J. Watt is special. But I don't think there's anyone like Myles Garrett. What I love about him and T.J. Watt is that they play the run, too. I hate when they go to an edge rusher and a guy wants to come in and just pass rush. You've got to earn the right to pass rush by stopping the run on the first play."