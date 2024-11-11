National Football League
National Football League
NFL All-Time Rushing Leaders: Who has the most rushing yards in history?
Published Nov. 11, 2024 1:40 p.m. ET
Rushing yards are one of the most important stats in NFL history, showing off a player's skill, toughness, and consistency. Over the years, several running backs have made their mark by accumulating impressive yards and becoming legends of the game. Check out who has the most rushing yards in NFL history:
Players with the most rushing yards in NFL history:
- No. 1: Emmitt Smith (18,355)
- No. 2: Walter Payton (16,726)
- No. 3: Frank Gore (16,000)
- No. 4: Barry Sanders (15,269)
- No. 5: Adrian Peterson (14,918)
- No. 6: Curtis Martin (14,101)
- No. 7: LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684)
- No. 8: Jerome Bettis (13,662)
- No. 9: Eric Dickerson (13,259)
- No. 10: Tony Dorsett (12,739)
- No. 11: Jim Brown (12,312)
- No. 12: Marshall Faulk (12,279)
- No. 13: Edgerrin James (12,246)
- No. 14: Marcus Allen (12,243)
- No. 15: Franco Harris (12,120)
- No. 16: Thurman Thomas (12,074)
- No. 17: Fred Taylor (11,695)
- No. 18: Steven Jackson (11,438)
- No. 19: John Riggins (11,352)
- No. 20: Corey Dillon (11,241)
- No. 21: O.J. Simpson (11,236)
- No. 22: LeSean McCoy (11,102)
- No. 23: Warrick Dunn (10,967)
- No. 24: Ricky Watters (10,643)
- No. 25*: Derrick Henry (10,622)**
* Active player
** As of 11/8/2024
ADVERTISEMENT
Who has the most rushing yards in NFL history?
Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals) holds the record for the most rushing yards in NFL history. From 1990-2004, Smith racked up an impressive 18,355 rushing yards.
Which active player currently has the most rushing yards?
Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) sits at number 25 on the list of players with the most rushing yards in NFL history. With 10,622 yards (as of 11/8/2024), he is the active player with the most rushing yards to date.
share
recommended
-
Kyler Murray squarely in MVP race, and what else we learned in Week 10
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 10 picks
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones disagree about curtains at AT&T Stadium
2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Who can dethrone the Chiefs?
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott likely to undergo season-ending surgery, per reports
in this topic
recommended
-
Kyler Murray squarely in MVP race, and what else we learned in Week 10
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 10 picks
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones disagree about curtains at AT&T Stadium
2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Who can dethrone the Chiefs?
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott likely to undergo season-ending surgery, per reports