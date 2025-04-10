National Football League Which draft classes have produced the most Hall of Famers in NFL history? Published Apr. 10, 2025 8:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Over the years, a lot of talent has entered the NFL, sometimes coming in the same draft class. Some of those players were bona-fide stars selected in the first few picks, while others were steals who then developed into legends.

It's too soon to know how many future Hall of Famers will enter the NFL ranks this spring. But with the 2025 NFL Draft just two weeks away, we decided to look back at which classes have held the most Hall of Fame players.

Here are the draft classes that have produced the most Hall of Fame players since the first edition of the NFL Draft in 1936.

NFL Draft classes with the most Pro Football Hall of Famers

T-6. 1952: 7

LB Les Richter: played from 1954-1962, 8-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro

HB Ollie Matson: played from 1952-1966, 6-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro

HB Hugh McElhenny: played from 1952-1964, 6-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro

HB Frank Gifford: played from 1952-1964, 8-time Pro Bowler, 6-time All-Pro

DE Gino Marchetti: played from 1952-1966, 11-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro, 2-time NFL champion (1958, 1959)

S Bobby Dillon: played from 1952-1959, 4-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro

S Yale Lary: played from 1952-1964, 9-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro

T-6. 1953: 7

DE Doug Atkins: played from 1953-1960, 8-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, 2-time NFL champion (1954, 1963)

FB John Henry Johnson: played from 1953-1966, 4-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1957)

OT Bob St. Clair: played from 1953-1963, 5-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro

OL/DT Stan Jones: played from 1954-1966, 7-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1963)

C Jim Ringo: played from 1953-1967, 10-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro, 2-time NFL champion (1961, 1962)

LB Joe Schmidt: played from 1953-1965, 10-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro, 2-time NFL Champion (1953, 1957)

OT Rosey Brown: played from 1953-1965, 9-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1956)

T-6. 1961: 7

TE Mike Ditka: played from 1961-1972, 5-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, NFL Champion (1963), Super Bowl champion (1972)

CB Jimmy Johnson: played from 1961-1976, 5-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro

CB Herb Adderley: played from 1961-1972, 5-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1967, 1968, 1972)

DT Bob Lilly: played from 1961-1974, 11-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1972)

OG Billy Shaw: played from 1961-1969, 8-time AFL All-Star, 7-time All-AFL, 2-time AFL champion (1964, 1965)

QB Fran Tankerton: played from 1961-1978, 9-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro

DE Deacon Jones: played from 1961-1974, 8-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro

T-6. 1981: 7

LB Lawrence Taylor: played from 1981-1993, 10-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1987, 1991)

S Kenny Easley: played from 1981-1987, 5-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro,

DB Ronnie Lott: played from 1981-1995, 10-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro, 4-time Super Bowl champion (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990)

LB Mike Singletary played from 1981-1992, 10-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1986)

DE Howie Long played from 1981-1993, 8-time Pro Bowler 3-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1985)

LB Rickey Jackson played from 1981-1995, 7-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1995)

OG Russ Grimm played from 1981-1991, 4-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro, 3-time Super Bowl champion (1983, 1988, 1992)

T-6. 1988: 7

WR Tim Brown: played from 1988-2003, 9-time Pro Bowler, 1-time All-Pro

WR Sterling Sharpe: played from 1988-1994, 5-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro

WR Michael Irvin: played from 1988-1999, 5-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, 3-time Super Bowl champion (1993, 1994, 1996)

OG Randall McDaniel: played from 1988-2001, 12-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro

CB Eric Allen: played from 1988-2001, 6-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro

RB Thurman Thomas: played from 1988-2000, 5-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro

C Dermontti Dawson: played from 1988-2000, 7-time Pro Bowler, 6-time All-Pro

T-3. 1967: 8

QB Bob Griese: played from 1967-1980, 6-time Pro-Bowler, 2-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1973, 1974)

HB Floyd Little: played from 1967-1975, 5-time Pro Bowler, 1-time All-Pro

DT Alan Page: played from 1967-1981, 9-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1969)

G Gene Upshaw: played from 1967-1981, 6-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, 3-time All-AFL, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1977, 1981), AFL champion (1967)

CB Lem Barney: played from 1967-1977, 7-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro

LB Willie Lanier: played from 1967-1977, 6-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro

OT Rayfield Wright: played from 1967-1980, 6-time Pro Bowler, 6-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1972, 1978)

S Ken Houston: played from 1967-1980, 12-time Pro Bowler, 12-time All-Pro

T-3. 1968: 8

OT Ron Yary: played from 1968-1982, 7-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1969)

DE Claude Humphrey: played from 1968-1981, 6-time Pro Bowler, 8-time All-Pro

FB Larry Csonka: played from 1968-1979, 5-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1973, 1974)

DT Carley Culp: played from 1968-1981, 6-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1970)

QB Ken Stobler: played from 1968-1984, 4-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1977)

TE Charlie Sanders: played from 1968-1977, 7-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro

DE Elvin Bethea: played from 1968-1983, 8-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro

OT Art Shell: played from 1968-1982, 8-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro, 3-time Super Bowl champion (1977, 1981, 1984)

T-3. 1983: 8

QB John Elway: played from 1983-1999, 9-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1998, 1999)

RB Eric Dickerson: played from 1983-1993, 6-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro

OT Jim Covert: played from 1983-1991, 2-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1986)

OT Bruce Matthews: played from 1983-2001, 14-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro

QB Jim Kelly: played from 1984-1996, 5-time Pro Bowler, 2-time All-Pro

QB Dan Marino: played from 1983-1999, 9-time Pro Bowl, 6-time All-Pro

CB Darrell Green: played from 1983-2002, 7-time Pro Bowl, 4-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1988, 1992)

DE Richard Dent: played from 1983-1997, 4-time Pro Bowl, 4-time All Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1986, 1995)

2. 1957: 9

HB Paul Hornung: played from 1957-1967, 2-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1967)

QB Len Dawson: played from 1957-1975, 1-time Pro Bowler, 6-time AFL All-Star, 4-time All-AFL, Super Bowl champion (1970), 3-time AFL champion (1962, 1966, 1969)

HB Jim Brown: played from 1957-1965, 9-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1964)

OL Jim Parker: played from 1957-1967, 8-time Pro-Bowler, 10-time All-Pro, 2-time NFL champion (1958, 1959)

WR Tommy McDonald: played from 1957-1968, 6-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1960)

QB Sonny Jurgensen: played from 1957-1974, 5-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1960)

DT Henry Jordan: played from 1957-1969, 4-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, 5-time NFL champion 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966, 1967), 2-time Super Bowl champion (1967, 1968)

OG Gene Hickerson: played from 1958-1973, 6-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1964)

WR Don Maynard: played from 1958-1974, 4-time AFL All-Star, 4-time All-AFL, AFL champion (1968), Super Bowl champion (1969)

1. 1964: 10

T Bob Brown: played from 1964-1973, 6-time Pro Bowler, 9-time All-Pro

HB Charley Taylor: played from 1964-1977, 8-time Pro Bowler, 6-time All-Pro

DE Carl Eller: played from 1964-1979, 6-time Pro Bowler, 7-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1969)

WR Paul Warfield: played from 1964-1977, 8-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1972, 1973)

DB Mel Renfro: played from 1964-1977, 10-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1972, 1978)

S Paul Krause: played from 1964-1979, 8-time Pro Bowler, 6-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1969)

LB Dave Wilcox: played from 1964-1974, 7-time Pro Bowler, 4-time All-Pro

WR Bob Hayes: played from 1965-1975, 3-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion (1972)

RB Leroy Kelly: played from 1964-1974, 6-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, NFL champion (1964)

QB Roger Staubach: played from 1969-1979, 6-time Pro Bowler, 1-time All-Pro, 2-time Super Bowl champion (1972, 1978)



