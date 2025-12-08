National Football League
What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 15 schedule

Published Dec. 14, 2025 6:11 a.m. ET

Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 15 Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:

What game is Tom Brady calling this week?

Week 14 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles.

Tom Brady on Lions vs. Rams, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye a superstar? 😎 | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Tom Brady joins Colin Cowherd to preview the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, Caleb Williams’ inaccuracy and development, and whether or not Drake Maye is already a superstar.

What time is the game?

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

The Lions vs. Rams will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.

