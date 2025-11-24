What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 13 schedule

Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 13 Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions matchup on Thanksgiving. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:

What game is Tom Brady calling this week?

Week 13 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions in Detroit.

What time is the game?

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

The Packers vs. Lions will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOX One , Tubi and FOX Deportes.

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.