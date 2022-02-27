Washington Commanders Washington Commanders looking at Maryland or Virginia for new stadium 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL fans finally have some answers as to where the Washington Commanders' new stadium might be built.

Documents obtained by WUSA9 detail three potential locations for the Commanders' stadium project.

Site A — the furthest from Washington, D.C. — sits about 35 miles from downtown in Dumfries in a Prince William County development known as Potomac Shores, which sits right on the Potomac River.

Site B is about 26 miles from downtown D.C. in Prince William County and would back right up against an existing neighborhood, while Site C would be built on Loudoun Quarries in Loudon County — roughly 29 miles from downtown D.C. in Sterling, Virginia.

Minutes from Dulles Airport, it would likely be the busiest of the three commercial areas, but all three sites would include more than just a 700,000-square-foot, 16-acre stadium.

The proposal would include outdoor and indoor training facilities and team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels, a conference center, residential buildings, and mixed-used retail including nightlife.

"We want to build more businesses," Commanders President Jason Wright previously told The Washington Post. "This could be a business at the scale of our local football business if we do it right. So the design and thinking around the stadium takes that into primary consideration, and that fits with what leaders in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area want. They don’t want something that just sits idle between games. They want something that is driving economic activity on a consistent basis, and we agree with that vision."

That said, the question remains: Why is a new stadium needed?

Washington has played football at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland since 1997, but the lease expires after the 2027 season. Needless to say, the team's current stadium is in need of a little T.L.C.

In January, a railing along the north tunnel at FedEx Field collapsed, sending multiple fans toppling to the ground and nearly taking out Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he left the field.

Hurts went as far as to send a letter to the then-WFT and the NFL asking "what follow-up action is being considered" after the scary incident.

If one of these three potential sites pan out for the Commanders, it could be a big step for the franchise.

Only time will tell where they land.

