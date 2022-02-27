Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders looking at Maryland or Virginia for new stadium Washington Commanders looking at Maryland or Virginia for new stadium
Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders looking at Maryland or Virginia for new stadium

1 hour ago

NFL fans finally have some answers as to where the Washington Commanders' new stadium might be built.

Documents obtained by WUSA9 detail three potential locations for the Commanders' stadium project.

Site A — the furthest from Washington, D.C. — sits about 35 miles from downtown in Dumfries in a Prince William County development known as Potomac Shores, which sits right on the Potomac River.

Site B is about 26 miles from downtown D.C. in Prince William County and would back right up against an existing neighborhood, while Site C would be built on Loudoun Quarries in Loudon County — roughly 29 miles from downtown D.C. in Sterling, Virginia. 

Minutes from Dulles Airport, it would likely be the busiest of the three commercial areas, but all three sites would include more than just a 700,000-square-foot, 16-acre stadium. 

The proposal would include outdoor and indoor training facilities and team offices, a 14,000-seat amphitheater, hotels, a conference center, residential buildings, and mixed-used retail including nightlife.

"We want to build more businesses," Commanders President Jason Wright previously told The Washington Post. "This could be a business at the scale of our local football business if we do it right. So the design and thinking around the stadium takes that into primary consideration, and that fits with what leaders in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area want. They don’t want something that just sits idle between games. They want something that is driving economic activity on a consistent basis, and we agree with that vision."

That said, the question remains: Why is a new stadium needed?

Washington has played football at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland since 1997, but the lease expires after the 2027 season. Needless to say, the team's current stadium is in need of a little T.L.C.

In January, a railing along the north tunnel at FedEx Field collapsed, sending multiple fans toppling to the ground and nearly taking out Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he left the field. 

Hurts went as far as to send a letter to the then-WFT and the NFL asking "what follow-up action is being considered" after the scary incident.

If one of these three potential sites pan out for the Commanders, it could be a big step for the franchise.

Only time will tell where they land.

Get more from Washington Commanders Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Russell Wilson's next team, from Broncos to Steelers

2 days ago
NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more
National Football League

NFL 2022: Predicting starting QBs for Packers, Bucs, more

2 days ago
Giants among teams linked to ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky
National Football League

Giants among teams linked to ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

3 days ago
Why Aaron Rodgers is the gift that keeps on giving
National Football League

Why Aaron Rodgers is the gift that keeps on giving

3 days ago
Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense
National Football League

Russell Wilson trade scenarios: Four teams that make sense

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes